Jennifer Aniston's Dinner Outfit Included the Delicate Detail Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton Have Worn

Jennifer Aniston might have been in Paris to promote her new movie Murder Mystery 2, but the reason why her outfit was such a catch? That's no mystery — it was because of her enchanting eyelet top.

Spotted leaving a restaurant, the actress wore a high-neck blouse featuring frilly ruffles and an intricate eyelet design on the décolletage and neck. While we couldn't get our eyes on the rest of her look, it seems she paired the spring-friendly top with some dark jeans.

Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Perhaps, Aniston even took some fashion inspiration from her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, who wore a white eyelet dress last July while somewhere beachy. Or maybe Aniston spotted the eyelet blouse Kate Middleton had on in her family's Christmas card and knew she needed to try the style herself. OK, so we'll never know Aniston's true inspo behind this 'fit, but we're not complaining, as all of these stars prove it's a timeless look.

Shop Eyelet Shirts Inspired by Jennifer Aniston:

As we start spending more time outside, it's good to clue in on pieces that will keep you cool, while looking, well, cool. Eyelet tops are an obvious choice for warm weather given their tiny openings that allow for some airflow. At the same time, they can be styled to fit whatever activity you have on the agenda.

Aniston's top looked ornate (and expensive), but finding a similar option doesn't have to be. In fact, thislace top from Amazon is just under $30. Perhaps even fancier than Aniston's shirt, the blouse has puff sleeves for added appeal, classy pearl buttons, and both eyelets and lace details.

One shopper left the shirt a five-star rating and described it in their review as "absolutely stunning." The shopper continued, "The lace is very pretty and is in no way cheap looking. No tablecloth here… This is a perfect blouse to wear with a long skirt or jeans alike."

Amazon

Buy It! Guyueqiqin Stand Collar Lace Patchwork Button Top in White, $24.99–$26.99; amazon.com

While it looks like Aniston's was a long-sleeve top and she rolled the sleeves up to a three-quarter length, we're not counting out short-sleeve options, such as this Sanctuary Eyelet Cotton Top from Nordstrom. The ruffles on the sleeve make it look dressier than a basic tank top and the eyelets throughout feel fun and even fairy-like. It's also going to be breathable thanks to its 100 percent cotton material.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Sanctuary Eyelet Cotton Top in White, $79; nordstrom.com

Not to state the obvious, but eyelets are a skin-showing detail — and that's not for everyone. But we found this Something Special Ribbed Cotton Eyelet Flutter Sleeve Top from VICI Collection, and it only has the eyelet design on the flutter sleeves. The rest of the shirt is entirely solid and has a high-cut neckline, too, if you're looking for a bit more coverage.

Vici

Buy It! VICI Collection Something Special Ribbed Cotton Eyelet Flutter Sleeve Top in Cream, $52; vicicollection.com

Aniston's style has never led us astray, so we're bagging this spring style ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop for more eyelet tops inspired by the star.

Free People

Buy It! Free People Maisie Cutwork Top in Ivory, $98; freepeople.com

GAP

Buy It! Gap Puff Sleeve Eyelet Shirt in Off White, $41.97 with code FRIEND (orig $69.95); gap.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Eyelet Puff Sleeve Top in White, $38 (orig. $95); everlane.com

Amazon

Buy It! Canikat V-Neck Flowy Button-Down in White, $30.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Viracy 3/4 Roll Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Top in Eyelet-White, $19.99–$32.99; amazon.com

