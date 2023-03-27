Jennifer Aniston Keeps Wearing These Long, Sleek Jackets We Now Want for Ourselves

Spring is when the days begin to get longer and the sun shines a little bit brighter, but in the first few weeks of the season, it can definitely still feel like winter. Having lightweight coats that you can layer over tops and sweaters is the key to staying comfy and warm — and Jennifer Aniston has been wearing one timeless style on repeat during the transition.

In a recent visit to Good Morning America, the actress bundled up in a beige duster coat, which she layered over a bodycon dress for a monochromatic look. She's been into the monochrome looks lately, because just the night before, Aniston wore a similar all-black outfit featuring a black duster coat and a black dress with strappy heels.

With their long length and open-front design, dusters are stylish and practical choice for spring, which is why it's no surprise that Aniston is wearing the style in multiple colors. And you can get one for as little as $28. Shop duster coats and cardigans from Amazon, Revolve, Madewell, and Nordstrom below.

Duster Coats Inspired by Jennifer Aniston

If you loved Aniston's full-on beige look, you can mimic it with this gorgeous knit duster from Amazon, which looks so similar to the star's coat. Made with 100 percent acrylic with a woven knit, it's warm yet breathable to keep you comfortable this spring, no matter the weather. Its long sleeves and extra-long silhouette offers optimal coverage, and the open-front design is easy to layer over tops and dresses.

"It goes with everything," one shopper said, adding that the coat is "nice enough to pair with dresses" yet "casual enough for jeans." Plus, it's machine washable and comes in nine chic colors, including blue, pink, green, and purple.

You can get in on the duster coat trend for as little as $28 with the BegoniaK Chiffon Sheer Duster Cardigan, which is ideal for spring thanks to its sheer and lightweight polyester fabric. Flowy and breathable, the duster cardigan is the perfect layer for in-between season dressing. The sheer sleeves can be rolled up and secured with a button, while the tie knot belt can cinch around the waist to enhance your shape.

Thanks to its long, ankle-length silhouette, the popular cardigan offers optimal coverage on those colder-than-anticipated days, and you can dress it up with a dress or wear it casually by layering it over jeans. It's available in 10 gorgeous colors for spring, such as classics, like black and gray, or more vibrant hues, like pink and blue.

Madewell also added some sweaters to its sale section, including this must-have duster cardigan in a gorgeous heather cloud shade, which you can get for $58 off right now. There's almost nothing cozier than knit fabric, and this cardigan is made of a wool yarn blend that's soft to touch. The casual sweater has drop shoulders and knit-in pockets for a relaxed look.

It features ribbed sleeves to lock in heat, and the open-front design makes it a great layering option. In the past week alone, nearly 1,700 shoppers have added it to their carts, so we'd definitely act fast if you're wanting to secure this staple duster for spring.

Whether you're going out on the town or are lounging inside, lightweight duster coats and cardigans that you can layer on top of any of your spring outfits will keep you warm and stylish in the weeks ahead.

Shop more duster coats inspired by Jennifer Anistion from Revolve, Nordstrom, and Amazon below.

