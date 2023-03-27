Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Aniston Keeps Wearing These Long, Sleek Jackets We Now Want for Ourselves Shop similar duster coats for spring at Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Spring is when the days begin to get longer and the sun shines a little bit brighter, but in the first few weeks of the season, it can definitely still feel like winter. Having lightweight coats that you can layer over tops and sweaters is the key to staying comfy and warm — and Jennifer Aniston has been wearing one timeless style on repeat during the transition. In a recent visit to Good Morning America, the actress bundled up in a beige duster coat, which she layered over a bodycon dress for a monochromatic look. She's been into the monochrome looks lately, because just the night before, Aniston wore a similar all-black outfit featuring a black duster coat and a black dress with strappy heels. With their long length and open-front design, dusters are stylish and practical choice for spring, which is why it's no surprise that Aniston is wearing the style in multiple colors. And you can get one for as little as $28. Shop duster coats and cardigans from Amazon, Revolve, Madewell, and Nordstrom below. Duster Coats Inspired by Jennifer Aniston Pepochic Duster Knit Coat, $45.99; amazon.com BegoniaK Chiffon Sheer Duster Cardigan, $27.99; amazon.com Madewell Duster Cardigan Sweater, $79.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com Line & Dot Levi Duster, $64 (orig. $120); revolve.com Free People Rae Back Belt Cotton & Linen Duster Jacket, $198; nordstrom.com Prinbara Open Front Cardigan Jacket with Pockets, $48.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com Free People Sunlight Mixed Stitch Duster, $298; nordstrom.com Bluetime Maxi Duster, $29.99; amazon.com Cindy Crawford Danced in the Rain Wearing the Practical and Stylish Jacket Style We Need for Spring If you loved Aniston's full-on beige look, you can mimic it with this gorgeous knit duster from Amazon, which looks so similar to the star's coat. Made with 100 percent acrylic with a woven knit, it's warm yet breathable to keep you comfortable this spring, no matter the weather. Its long sleeves and extra-long silhouette offers optimal coverage, and the open-front design is easy to layer over tops and dresses. "It goes with everything," one shopper said, adding that the coat is "nice enough to pair with dresses" yet "casual enough for jeans." Plus, it's machine washable and comes in nine chic colors, including blue, pink, green, and purple. Amazon Buy It! Pepochic Duster Knit Coat, $45.99; amazon.com You can get in on the duster coat trend for as little as $28 with the BegoniaK Chiffon Sheer Duster Cardigan, which is ideal for spring thanks to its sheer and lightweight polyester fabric. Flowy and breathable, the duster cardigan is the perfect layer for in-between season dressing. The sheer sleeves can be rolled up and secured with a button, while the tie knot belt can cinch around the waist to enhance your shape. Thanks to its long, ankle-length silhouette, the popular cardigan offers optimal coverage on those colder-than-anticipated days, and you can dress it up with a dress or wear it casually by layering it over jeans. It's available in 10 gorgeous colors for spring, such as classics, like black and gray, or more vibrant hues, like pink and blue. Amazon Buy It! BegoniaK Chiffon Sheer Duster Cardigan, $27.99; amazon.com Madewell also added some sweaters to its sale section, including this must-have duster cardigan in a gorgeous heather cloud shade, which you can get for $58 off right now. There's almost nothing cozier than knit fabric, and this cardigan is made of a wool yarn blend that's soft to touch. The casual sweater has drop shoulders and knit-in pockets for a relaxed look. It features ribbed sleeves to lock in heat, and the open-front design makes it a great layering option. In the past week alone, nearly 1,700 shoppers have added it to their carts, so we'd definitely act fast if you're wanting to secure this staple duster for spring. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Duster Cardigan Sweater, $79.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com Whether you're going out on the town or are lounging inside, lightweight duster coats and cardigans that you can layer on top of any of your spring outfits will keep you warm and stylish in the weeks ahead. Shop more duster coats inspired by Jennifer Anistion from Revolve, Nordstrom, and Amazon below. Revolve Buy It! Line & Dot Levi Duster, $64 (orig. $120); revolve.com Nordstrom Buy It! Free People Rae Back Belt Cotton & Linen Duster Jacket, $198; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Prinbara Open Front Cardigan Jacket with Pockets, $48.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Free People Sunlight Mixed Stitch Duster, $298; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Bluetime Maxi Duster, $29.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 