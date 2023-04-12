8 Lightweight Jackets for Spring Inspired by Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, and More Celebs — Starting at $31

With spring comes brighter days, blossoming flowers, and warmer weather — but it doesn't always feel like it in the first few weeks of the new season. That's why you may be holding out on unpacking your flowy dresses and summer sandals, and instead, reaching for layerable pieces that offer great coverage.

Because the weather can be so unpredictable, we've noticed a slew of celebrities are opting for lightweight coats, jackets, sweaters, and cardigans, which are all ideal for this time of year. Jennifer Aniston has worn open front duster coats on repeat while promoting her new movie Murder Mystery 2, and Selena Gomez has opted for similar long and lightweight coats during film days for Only Murders in the Building.

For stars like Cindy Crawford, nature's rainiest season calls for chic anorak rain jackets. And Jennifer Lopez has stayed warm by tapping some fall-favorite trends — she recently wore a plaid shacket while house hunting with husband Ben Affleck.

From trench coats and cozy cardigans to rain jackets and chic blazers, there are so many stylish and functional jackets and coats Hollywood has been loving this spring. And you can easily replicate their looks with these styles that are all available at Amazon starting at just $31.

Lightweight Coats Inspired by Celebrities

With their long length and open-front design, dusters are a chic and practical choice for spring, which is why it's no surprise that Aniston has been wearing the style in multiple colors. In a recent visit to Good Morning America, the actress turned heads in a beige bodycon dress, which she paired with a neutral colored duster coat for a monochrome look. The night before, she rocked a similar outfit in all-black, reaching for the same sleek duster coat style to stay warm.

If you loved Aniston's look, the Anrabess Open Front Knit Cardigan mimics it thanks to the long silhouette and dramatic collar. Made from a blend of acrylic, polyester, and nylon, the coat is warm yet breathable, making it a great option for spring. The open-front design is easy to layer on and off, helping you to stay comfortable no matter the weather. And the coat has two large front pockets to keep your hands warm on those crisp morning walks. You can even get it on sale at Amazon right now for 25 percent off.

Buy It! Anrabess Open Front Knit Cardigan, $65.99 (orig. $87.99); amazon.com

We love Chrissy Teigen for her relatability, and a recent set of snaps of her enjoying a Korean corn dog on Instagram is no exception. The mom-of-three also gave us some major spring fashion inspo with her long black coatigan, a style that combines the coziness of a cardigan with the elevated look of a coat due to the lapels.

And we found an option that looks so similar to the star's recent look: The Merokeety Open Front Cardigan Coat is ideal for this time of year thanks to its warm yet breathable blend of wool, acrylic, nylon, and polyester fabric. The coat has a long silhouette to keep your body warm, while the open-front design makes it easy to layer over tops, sweaters, and dresses.

Shoppers particularly love the lightweight nature of the coat: "It is not too heavy and keeps you warm without being too hot," one five-star reviewer said. It's even machine washable, meaning it's easy to clean after a rainy spring day.

Buy It! Merokeety Open Front Cardigan Coat, $66.50 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

This time of year brings lots of showers, but it doesn't have to rain on your parade — or your spring fashion. Take Jennifer Lawrence, for example, who recently stayed stylishly dry in a belted trench coat while enjoying some fresh air with husband Cooke Maroney in New York City. With water-resistant material and a long silhouette, trench coats are a smart choice for spring, and a belt only enhances your look while making layering and delayering easy.

You can shop her look for as little as $65 with the Makkrom Double-Breasted Trench Coat. Made of 100 percent polyester, the jacket is wind-resistant to keep you warm. And with a belt, lapel collar, and large black buttons, the jacket's design is a modern take on the classic trench coat silhouette that's both flattering and practical. It comes in six colors including navy, black, tan, and green.

Buy It! Makkrom Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $64.99; amazon.com

Spring is here, but we may have a few more weeks of cool, crisp temperatures until the summer sunshine welcomes us with open arms. To stay stylish and comfortable in the weeks to come, shop more celebrity-inspired jackets, coats, and sweaters that are perfect for layering over your favorite spring fashion pieces.

Buy It! Grace Karin Open Front Long Cardigan, $38.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Bloggerlove Rain Jacket, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Prettygarden Open Front Blazer, $50.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Merokeety Lantern Sleeve Cardigan, $38.99 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Beaully Flannel Plaid Shacket, $30.51 with coupon (orig. $46.89); amazon.com

