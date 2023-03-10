Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Ring and Katie Holmes' Necklace Stack Are Both on Sale at BaubleBar Right Now

Although many celebs wear Cartier bracelets and Van Cleef necklaces that cost thousands of dollars on a daily basis, plenty have also been spotted wearing BaubleBar, which is surprisingly affordable. And right now, the expensive-looking jewelry that a slew of stars own is on sale — but only until tomorrow.

Almost everything at BaubleBar is currently marked down by 25 percent, but items return to full price at midnight ET on March 12, so now's the time to add some sparkly accessories to your jewelry box. To start, the Alidia Ring, a gold band covered in baguette gemstones, is a BaubleBar best-seller and has earned the seal of approval from Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.

The Friends actress wore the fan-favorite sparkly ring during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last spring, and it promptly sold out after eagle-eyed fans identified it. But the glimmering finger candy is back in stock and currently on sale for just $19. Simply enter code SPRING25 at checkout and watch the price dwindle.

Buy It! BaubleBar Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $18.75 with code SPRING25 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Plenty of other eye-catching pieces are marked down at BaubleBar right now, too, like necklaces perfect for layering and hoops designed for daily wear. Below, shop more BaubleBar jewelry on sale before the sitewide sale ends in less than 48 hours.

During the same on-air appearance, Aniston also wore the BaubleBar Maro Ring Set, which includes two chunky gold rings that are perfect for mixing with other styles in your arsenal. Although this two-piece set typically costs $58, today, you can snag it for just $44.

Buy It! BaubleBar Maro Ring Set, $43.50 with code SPRING25 (orig. $58); baublebar.com

Last fall, Katie Holmes taught us a lesson in layering when she wore four BaubleBar necklaces at once: the dainty Lane 18K gold necklace, the timeless Gia snake chain, the Mini Hera necklace (a classic chain link style), and the astrological 18K Gold Reversible Medallion. And right now, you can get them all for 25 percent off.

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Gia Necklace, $66 with code SPRING25 (orig. $88); baublebar.com

Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson, and Rebel Wilson have all worn the BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet, which is lined with gold beads and comes in varying sizes. The elegant wrist candy is made to be stacked with other bangles for a unique look every time.

Buy It! BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet, $15 (orig. $30); baublebar.com

Take it from the many A-listers who wear BaubleBar: You don't have to dish out lots of cash to get high-quality, beautiful jewelry. Below, snag coveted BaubleBar pieces while you can.

Buy It! BaubleBar Dalilah Hoops, $31.50 with code SPRING25 (orig. $42); baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Arlo Cuff Bracelet Set, $37.50 with code SPRING25 (orig. $50); baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Lane 18K Gold Necklace, $66 with code SPRING25 (orig. $88); baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace, $66 with code SPRING25 (orig. $88); baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace, $96 with code SPRING25 (orig. $128); baublebar.com

