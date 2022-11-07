8 Must-Have Items from Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide, According to Jenna Lyons

If we're taking holiday fashion advice from anyone this year, it's Jenna Lyons. The former J.Crew president and creative director, and newly announced cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, recently teamed up with Amazon to curate a list of her top picks from the 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lyons jokes that her partnership came about because Amazon probably noticed how often she places orders. Lyons says she's been "an avid Amazon shopper" for years, but she loves how the retailer is constantly evolving to support more small and up and coming businesses.

"I can literally do my shopping in the back of a cab, and I'm able to support businesses that I know and love, and that's really meaningful to me," she says. "Being a small business owner myself, I know how important it is when somebody puts their money down and says 'I support you,' and that's awesome and I'm so happy to see that."

Lyons is the owner of LoveSeen, a vegan and cruelty-free false eyelash brand, which she says will be launching at Amazon soon. That means you'll be able to pick up a pair of her lashes and shop her favorite holiday picks all from the same place.

Jenna Lyons' Holiday Gift Picks:

The RHONY star, who was once deemed "The Woman Who Dresses America," is known for her high-low aesthetic that pairs opposing textures and styles. Think: This sparkly crystal tank top she picked styled with these Converse Chuck Taylor All Star '70s Sneakers, which were similar to the ones she was wearing during the interview.

"I think foundationally I like opposites," Lyons tells PEOPLE. "I like a tuxedo with a tulle skirt or sparkles and sneakers. Something where there's a moment of opposites. And it's the same thing, if you're wearing a red lip, I like a naked eye. I like when there's a push and pull and things sort of feel like there's a balance to something."

She also picked out a men's dress shirt, silver Seiko watch, and set of rhinestone drop earrings — a style she thinks will be big this season. Her biggest advice for approaching holiday dressing: "The holidays are about being you, just a little bit turned up."

"I think what I find happens at holidays is sometimes I notice people sort of lose themselves," Lyons explains. "And listen, I'm all for it. I still want people to celebrate and have fun, and I do think what happens is people sort of lose themselves. But I do think being you, sort of a little brighter… I'm a big fan of when somebody just turns it up, turns up the volume of who they are."

Aside from fashion items, Lyons also chose an interior design coffee table book and a few skincare items that would make great gifts for the beauty lover in your life.

Keep scrolling to shop Jenna Lyons' picks from Amazon's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

Amazon

Buy It! Yokawe Sparkly Crystal Tank Top, $32.66; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Shyna Earrings, $98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! David Donahue Regular Fit French Cuff Formal Tuxedo Dress Shirt,$165; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hugo Dress Shirt, $46.86–$98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $75; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! U Beauty Preface Kit $158; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Live Beautiful Book, $30.81 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Seiko SNE549 Prospex Watch Silver-Tone 43.5mm Stainless Steel, $289 (orig. $395); amazon.com

