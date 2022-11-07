8 Must-Have Items from Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide, According to Jenna Lyons

“The holidays are about being you, just a little bit turned up,” the New ‘RHONY’ star tells PEOPLE

By Olivia Hanson
Published on November 7, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide Tout
Photo: Amazon

If we're taking holiday fashion advice from anyone this year, it's Jenna Lyons. The former J.Crew president and creative director, and newly announced cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, recently teamed up with Amazon to curate a list of her top picks from the 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lyons jokes that her partnership came about because Amazon probably noticed how often she places orders. Lyons says she's been "an avid Amazon shopper" for years, but she loves how the retailer is constantly evolving to support more small and up and coming businesses.

"I can literally do my shopping in the back of a cab, and I'm able to support businesses that I know and love, and that's really meaningful to me," she says. "Being a small business owner myself, I know how important it is when somebody puts their money down and says 'I support you,' and that's awesome and I'm so happy to see that."

Lyons is the owner of LoveSeen, a vegan and cruelty-free false eyelash brand, which she says will be launching at Amazon soon. That means you'll be able to pick up a pair of her lashes and shop her favorite holiday picks all from the same place.

Jenna Lyons' Holiday Gift Picks:

The RHONY star, who was once deemed "The Woman Who Dresses America," is known for her high-low aesthetic that pairs opposing textures and styles. Think: This sparkly crystal tank top she picked styled with these Converse Chuck Taylor All Star '70s Sneakers, which were similar to the ones she was wearing during the interview.

"I think foundationally I like opposites," Lyons tells PEOPLE. "I like a tuxedo with a tulle skirt or sparkles and sneakers. Something where there's a moment of opposites. And it's the same thing, if you're wearing a red lip, I like a naked eye. I like when there's a push and pull and things sort of feel like there's a balance to something."

She also picked out a men's dress shirt, silver Seiko watch, and set of rhinestone drop earrings — a style she thinks will be big this season. Her biggest advice for approaching holiday dressing: "The holidays are about being you, just a little bit turned up."

"I think what I find happens at holidays is sometimes I notice people sort of lose themselves," Lyons explains. "And listen, I'm all for it. I still want people to celebrate and have fun, and I do think what happens is people sort of lose themselves. But I do think being you, sort of a little brighter… I'm a big fan of when somebody just turns it up, turns up the volume of who they are."

Aside from fashion items, Lyons also chose an interior design coffee table book and a few skincare items that would make great gifts for the beauty lover in your life.

Keep scrolling to shop Jenna Lyons' picks from Amazon's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon

Buy It! Yokawe Sparkly Crystal Tank Top, $32.66; amazon.com

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon

Buy It! Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Shyna Earrings, $98; amazon.com

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon

Buy It! David Donahue Regular Fit French Cuff Formal Tuxedo Dress Shirt,$165; amazon.com

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon

Buy It! Hugo Dress Shirt, $46.86–$98; amazon.com

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $75; amazon.com

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon

Buy It! U Beauty Preface Kit $158; amazon.com

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon

Buy It! Live Beautiful Book, $30.81 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon

Buy It! Seiko SNE549 Prospex Watch Silver-Tone 43.5mm Stainless Steel, $289 (orig. $395); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner's Pretty Floral Sweater Is the Unexpected Staple Your Fall Wardrobe May Be Missing
Early Walmart Deals
Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Landed at Walmart! Shop 50 Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
The Longchamp Bags Jennifer Lopez and Princess Kate Carry Are Going for as Little as $90 at This Secret Sale
Related Articles
Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner's Pretty Floral Sweater Is the Unexpected Staple Your Fall Wardrobe May Be Missing
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
The Longchamp Bags Jennifer Lopez and Princess Kate Carry Are Going for as Little as $90 at This Secret Sale
kerry washington; leggings
Kerry Washington's $4,000 Leather Pants Have the Same Edgy Detail as These Leggings That Start at $20
jennifer garner; tkees
Jennifer Garner Sipped Coffee in This Comfy Hoodie from a Brand Jennifer Lopez Wears — and It's on Sale
oprah boots
All of Oprah's Favorite Slippers This Year Are Plush, Cozy, and Ready to Wear Outside
Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Found: The 10 Best Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Right Now — Up to 64% Off
KiwiCo Crates Sale
These Fun and Educational Crates Were Some of My Kids' Favorite Gifts — and They're 40% Off Right Now
Oprah Winfrey, Girlfriend Collective leggings
Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton Went Monochrome with a Turtleneck Dress in the Subtle Color We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now
ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale
RockDove Women's Trapper Moc
Shoppers Say These Slippers Are Like a 'Warm Hug for Your Feet' — and They're 50% Off Now
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Hurry! Popular Birkenstock Sandals Are as Little as $53 Right Now, and Styles Are Already Going Fast
Oprah Winfrey
This Year, So Many of Oprah's Favorite Things Are Ridiculously Cozy, Like This Light-as-Air Spanx Lounge Set
BaubleBar Holiday Collection
BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Back with Best-Sellers and Perfectly Festive New Pieces — and It's Going Fast
Wide-Calf Boots
5 Wide-Calf Boots Under $200 That Fit Like a Dream and Look Good, Too
celebrities in animal print
Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Worn This Wild Trend for Years