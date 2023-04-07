12 Jean Jackets from Amazon That Customers Can't Stop Buying This Spring — All Under $50

The sun is out and the flowers are blooming, which means, yes, spring is fully underway. And instead of reaching for that puffy coat, we're looking for a lighter option that still provides a layer of warmth for those days when there's still a cooler breeze — aka a jean jacket.

The denim jacket is a classic for a reason; it's timeless and can be worn with dresses, over a T-shirt and leggings combo, and more. If you're on the hunt for a new denim jacket to add to your spring wardrobe, check out Amazon's best-sellers page.

This section highlights Amazon's 100 top-selling jean jackets and the options include a wide range of colors and fits, including classic, oversized, and cropped. We scoured the section and rounded up the best denim jackets that each have earned thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers and are all under $50.

12 Best-Selling Jean Jackets from Amazon

For a jacket that you can wear year after year, look no further than this wildly popular option from Riders by Lee that's racked up more than 19,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. It has a classic fit and is made with a polyester blend, so there's some stretch. The $40 jacket is available in 12 colors, including hues like weathered blue, dark blue, white, red, and peach, and sizes XS-XL. Plus, it has plenty of pockets, as there are two button flap closure pockets and two side pockets.

"This is a perfect spring jacket," wrote a reviewer, who said the jacket's "longer fit at the hip" and the pockets are standout features.

Want a jean jacket that has a little more flair to it? Check out this embroidered pick from Kedera, which has pearl beading on both the front and back of the jacket, including on the flap of the pockets. It comes in black, blue, and white, and it is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

One shopper called it "the best jean jacket," and added that "it truly looks great with everything." They continued, "Dressed up or down, it's super flattering [and] fits true to size. Every time I wear it, I get stopped and asked about it!"

For those in the market for a cropped jacket that can be worn with high-waisted pants or a skirt, check out this option from Grabsa that's on sale for $42. While the jacket is a shorter length, it still has all the details of a staple denim jacket: a collared neckline design, button-down closure, and two flap chest pockets.



Ranging in size from XS to XXL, the jean jacket comes in 11 colors, including black, distressed blue, and white. "This is a super cute cropped jacket," wrote one reviewer. "Not only was it the perfect length, but the fit was great too… There is some stretch to the fabric as well so it moves with you."

