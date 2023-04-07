12 Jean Jackets from Amazon That Customers Can't Stop Buying This Spring — All Under $50

Including classic, cropped, and oversized denim jackets

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 03:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

The sun is out and the flowers are blooming, which means, yes, spring is fully underway. And instead of reaching for that puffy coat, we're looking for a lighter option that still provides a layer of warmth for those days when there's still a cooler breeze — aka a jean jacket.

The denim jacket is a classic for a reason; it's timeless and can be worn with dresses, over a T-shirt and leggings combo, and more. If you're on the hunt for a new denim jacket to add to your spring wardrobe, check out Amazon's best-sellers page.

This section highlights Amazon's 100 top-selling jean jackets and the options include a wide range of colors and fits, including classic, oversized, and cropped. We scoured the section and rounded up the best denim jackets that each have earned thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers and are all under $50.

12 Best-Selling Jean Jackets from Amazon

For a jacket that you can wear year after year, look no further than this wildly popular option from Riders by Lee that's racked up more than 19,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. It has a classic fit and is made with a polyester blend, so there's some stretch. The $40 jacket is available in 12 colors, including hues like weathered blue, dark blue, white, red, and peach, and sizes XS-XL. Plus, it has plenty of pockets, as there are two button flap closure pockets and two side pockets.

"This is a perfect spring jacket," wrote a reviewer, who said the jacket's "longer fit at the hip" and the pockets are standout features.

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket, $38.99; amazon.com

Want a jean jacket that has a little more flair to it? Check out this embroidered pick from Kedera, which has pearl beading on both the front and back of the jacket, including on the flap of the pockets. It comes in black, blue, and white, and it is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

One shopper called it "the best jean jacket," and added that "it truly looks great with everything." They continued, "Dressed up or down, it's super flattering [and] fits true to size. Every time I wear it, I get stopped and asked about it!"

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Kedera Embroidered Oversized Denim Jacket, $38.98; amazon.com

For those in the market for a cropped jacket that can be worn with high-waisted pants or a skirt, check out this option from Grabsa that's on sale for $42. While the jacket is a shorter length, it still has all the details of a staple denim jacket: a collared neckline design, button-down closure, and two flap chest pockets.

Ranging in size from XS to XXL, the jean jacket comes in 11 colors, including black, distressed blue, and white. "This is a super cute cropped jacket," wrote one reviewer. "Not only was it the perfect length, but the fit was great too… There is some stretch to the fabric as well so it moves with you."

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Grabsa Cropped Jean Jacket, $41.88 (orig. $43.88); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more best-selling jean jackets from Amazon.

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket, $39.99; amazon.com

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Longbida Cropped Frayed Jean Jacket, $37.99; amazon.com

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Luvamia Stretch Fitted Denim Jacket, $25.99–$43.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Omoone Oversized Long Denim Jacket, $38.98 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! LookbookStore Basic Fitted Denim Jacket, $43.96; amazon.com

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lumister Vintage Distressed Denim Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Vetinee Oversized Frayed Hem Jean Jacket, $43.99; amazon.com

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Andy and Natalie Oversized Denim Jacket, $39.99; amazon.com

best-selling denim jackets roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Jofemuho Loose Long Jean Jacket, $48.90; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Solawave Wand 2.0 Launch Tout
Hollywood's Favorite Skincare Wand Just Got an Upgrade That Makes It Even More Powerful and User-Friendly
Oprah in Jordan
Oprah's Big-Pocket Pants Are How We're Doing Cargos Now — Get in on the Trend Starting at $27
Macy's Home Sale
Kitchen Essentials at Macy's Are Up to 63% Off —  but Only Through the Weekend
Related Articles
*Exclusive* Cindy Crawford + Brooke Shields Blazer and Graphic TOUT
Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford Nailed Business Casual with the Layering Hack You Can Use Every Day
Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers Tout
These Best-Selling House Shoes Are the 'Perfect Summer Slipper,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Andie Macdowell And Helen Mirren Turn Up The Glam As They Film Next L’Oreal Paris Advert
Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell Twinned in the Vibrant Hue Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of
The A-List: Lake Pajamas Review Tout Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Wears These Soft Pajamas, Which Make Me Feel Like I'm Wrapped Up in Luxurious Hotel Sheets
Long Dresses Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Midi and Maxi Dresses for Spring — and These 10 Must-Haves Are Under $50
Best of The Drop Tout
I'm a Fashion Writer, and This Under-the-Radar Amazon Brand Is Constantly Impressing Me
mindy kaling- rainbow dress amazon
Mindy Kaling's Stunning Ombre Rainbow Dress Costs $597 — but We Found a Lookalike for Just $33
Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Jennifer Aniston's Spacious Straw Tote in 'Murder Mystery 2' Is the Perfect Big Bag for Beach Days
P.F. Flyers Hi-Top Sneaker Review Tout
I Got These Ultra-Comfy White Sneakers from a Brand My Mom Loved as a Kid — and Wore Them for 10 Hours Straight
Hanes Ultimate Women's 6-Pack Comfort Toe Seamed Ankle Socks Tout
These Trusty Hanes Ankle Socks Shoppers Buy 'Over and Over Again' Are on Sale for Less Than $2 a Pair
Lululemon Madhappy Collab
Lululemon's Newest Belt Bag Is Already Selling Out — Scoop It Up While You Can
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Katie Holmes is seen on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images); New York, NY - Fashionista Katie Holmes is all smiles while arriving at her NYC apt after enjoying a shopping trip. Pictured: Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Katie Holmes Is Engrossed in her Phone as she Heads to Final Performance of The Wanderers in Soho, NY. 02 Apr 2023 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing a Sleek Version of the Timeless Shoe We've Seen on Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift
Madison Prewett Troutt Shares What She’s ‘Obsessed’ with This Spring
'The Bachelor's' Madison Prewett Troutt Shares What She's 'Obsessed' with This Spring
Women's Casual Floral Blouse Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Chart-Climbing Blouse 'Flattering and Comfortable' — and It's $26 Right Now
ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Dress
This Dress Is 'Perfect for Spring and Summer,' According to Shoppers — and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Tout
These 'Insanely Soft' T-Shirts Have 28,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $5 Apiece