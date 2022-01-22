J.Crew Just Took an Extra 60% Off Sale Styles, and These Are the Best Deals to Shop Now
We're a few weeks into the new year now, and for most of the country, that means temperatures have been dropping. We're also nearing the time of year when plenty of our favorite fashion houses are getting ready to transition their racks from winter essentials to warm-weather staples. And that means sale time. One of those faves is J.Crew, and right now, the brand is offering up to an additional 60 percent off its sale items with code SHOPSALE.
Since we all have just under two (long) months to go until the first day of spring, now is the perfect time to beef up that cold-weather wardrobe and save some cash while you're at it. Lucky for us, J.Crew's sale section is over 1,000 items deep and it's stocked with cashmere, Italian wool, puffer coats, sweats, and more to see us through. But, like all good things, this sale will end—at midnight this Sunday, to be exact.
Buy It! Double-Breasted Topcoat in Italian Wool-Cashmere, $138.99–$169.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $398); jcrew.com
One of the best deals from the J.Crew sale is the near-$260 you'll save on the Double-Breasted Topcoat in Italian Wool-Cashmere. It's currently available in three different colors in varying sizes with a few sold out, so you'll want to jump on it ASAP. The menswear-inspired, double-breasted look instantly pulls any outfit together and gives it a bit of sophistication and, of course, a ton of warmth. Shoppers say it "looks sharp," and note that even the lining is "so pretty."
But that's not all. Check out the full list of our 17 favorites, below.
Shop J.Crew's Best Deals
- Double-Breasted Topcoat in Italian Wool-Cashmere, $138.99–$169.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $398)
- Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Bright Indigo Wash, $40 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $148)
- Sadie Stacked-Heel Ankle Boots in Leather, $88.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig $248)
- Cashmere Relaxed Rollneck Sweater, $49.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig $118)
- Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn, $19.60–$35.20 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $98)
- Featherweight Satin Tie-Neck Top, $30.80–$35.20 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $98)
- Colorful Sparkle Drop Earrings, $13.60–$22.80 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $68)
- Cashmere Balloon-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $102.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $228)
- Puffer Wrap Coat with PrimaLoft, $147.49–$157.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $368)
- Nordic Boots, $49.99–$60.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig $198)
- University Terry Hoodie with Striped Cuffs, $26 with code SHOPSALE (orig $128)
- Alps Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft, $64.99–$84.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig $198)
- Long No. 2 Pencil Skirt in Double-Serge Wool, $58.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig $178)
- Wide-Leg Sweatpant in Featherweight Cashmere, $129.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig $288)
- Collection Open-Back Silk Charmeuse Dress, $130.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig $328)
- Pearl Drop Earrings, $10.80 with code SHOPSALE (orig $38)
- Ribbed Scarf in Supersoft Yarn, $12.40–$22.40 with code SHOPSALE (orig $79.50)
Buy It! Nordic Boots, $49.99–$60.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig $198); jcrew.com
Another standout is this pair of snow-ready boots. The Nordic Boots come in three colors and are selling out fast, especially in the bronzed clay, a hue that looks almost baby pink. J.Crew says it's the brand's "first-ever winter boot" that was created with a classic hiking boot in mind. They have a faux-shearling lining and come with two sets of laces (one a muted color and the other a bit brighter) for your different style moods. One review said that these boots are the "perfect blend of style and warmth," and another said they passed the test of 27-degree temperatures.
Shop these looks and many more while they're still up to an additional 60 percent off during J.Crew's big winter sale—just don't forget to add code SHOPSALE to your cart before checkout.