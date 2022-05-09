J.Crew's Clearance Swimsuits and Cover-Ups Are an Extra 50% Off — but Not for Much Longer
Ahead of peak beach season, J.Crew is having a flash sale on swimsuits and cover-ups.
Through Wednesday, May 11, you can take an extra 50 percent off clearance one-piece bathing suits, flowy cover-up dresses, rash guards, and more. To score double discounts, just enter code SHOPSALE at checkout. And if you're hoping to refresh more of your warm-weather wardrobe, the retailer is also offering up to 40 percent off hundreds spring picks — no code required.
Whether you're headed to the pool, lake, or ocean this summer, you won't want to miss out on this major swimwear sale. Just be extra sure you love whatever you're eyeing before checking out because the pieces are final sale.
15 Swimwear and Cover-Up Deals to Shop at J.Crew:
- Topstitched Tie-Waist One-Piece Swimsuit, $21.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118)
- Shiny Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $23.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118)
- Textured Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118)
- Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit in Liberty Meadow Song Floral, $54.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $138)
- Tiered Button Front Cover-Up Dress, $44.49–$49.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $110–$118)
- Topstitched Tie-Waist One-Piece Swimsuit in Floral Vines, $52.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118)
- Scoopneck One-Piece Swimsuit in Safari, $44.49–$49.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118)
- Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in Blue Mist, $39.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118)
- V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit in Gingham, $49.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118)
- Flutter Sleeve Cover-Up Dress, $42.99–$44.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $110)
- Active Colorblock Full Zip Rash Guard, $42.49–$49.49 with code SHOPSALE $ (orig. $110)
- Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit in Leopard Print, $49.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $128)
- Patch Pocket Paddle Short, $29.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $79.50)
- Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Dress, $39.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $110)
- Active Cropped Rash Guard, $29.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $75)
The sale section is overflowing with one-piece swimsuits, including a handful of cute options under $30. One of our favorites? This topstitched option that's marked down from $118 to just $22 thanks to the double discount. The navy bathing suit features an adorable red berry print, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a bow that ties at the waist.
If you prefer a solid color, opt for this shiny one-piece while it's $24. Shoppers call the square neck swimsuit, which has a low-scoop back and a high-cut leg, "classy" and "comfortable." The cut is also comes in a textured style that comes in four colors. Made of a jacquard fabric, the swimsuit is available in sizes 0-24 in the classic fit.
There are even convertible bathing suits on sale, including this bright floral one-piece with a full-coverage design. It has removable straps, so you can wear it as a bandeau bathing suit if you're feeling a strapless style. It also has removable padding for a custom fit up top.
As for cover-ups, you can't go wrong with a flowy dress like this tiered maxi dress with a button-front design. With a loose fit, the cotton dress will keep you cool and comfortable while you're soaking up the sunshine.
The clock is ticking down on J.Crew's swimwear and cover-up sale on sale. So be sure to snag your favorites while they're still on major markdown and in stock.
