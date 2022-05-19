Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
If your closet could use a refresh for the hot days ahead, your chance to score huge savings on warm-weather pieces from J.Crew is almost over.
Through 11:59 p.m. ET, the site is offering an extra 50 percent off more than 1,300 sale styles with code SUNNY. The flash sale is packed with plenty of spring and summer styles, from flowy dresses to airy tops. Whether you're looking for vacation outfits or timeless staples, there's something for your sunny wardrobe. But be sure to only add your favorites to your cart because all sales are final.
10 Spring and Summer Deals to Shop at J.Crew
- Squareneck Smocked Cotton Voile Top in Gingham, $12.49 with code SUNNY (orig. $79.50)
- New Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-shirt in Retro Blue, $10.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $29.50)
- Seersucker Short in White, $26.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $59.50)
- Smocked Flutter Sleeve Dress in Cloud Meadow Floral, $44.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $118)
- Broken-in Jersey Tiered Mini Dress in Deep Patina, $16.49 with code SUNNY (orig. $49.50)
- Cotton-Cashmere Scoopneck Sweater in Misty Apricot, $39.99 with code SUNNY(orig. $98)
- Relaxed Short-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Popover Top in White, $32.49 with code SUNNY (orig. $79.50)
- Smocked Beach Linen Dress in Retro Blue Eoe, $34.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $110)
- Tiered Organic Cotton Mini Skirt in Liberty Meadow Song Floral, $69.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $168)
- Button-Down Cotton Poplin Dress in Floral Vines, $64.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $168)
There are a bunch of cute tops on sale, including this square neck cotton voile blouse that's on sale for $13. With smock detailing, puff sleeves, and a peplum silhouette, the stretchy number has a flowy feel. Pair it with a skirt to dress it up or denim shorts for a casual outfit.
Buy It! Squareneck Smocked Cotton Voile Top in Gingham, $12.49 with code SUNNY (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com
For a more casual piece you can wear nonstop, check out this classic cotton V-neck shirt. The heathered short-sleeve top is made of soft cotton, so it's perfect for hot days. Some shoppers who've left five-star reviews for the "lightweight" shirt rave about the cut. As one simply puts it: "It drapes nicely without being too boxy."
Buy It! New Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-shirt in Retro Blue, $10.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $29.50); jcrew.com
In the bottoms category, there are deals on shorts and skirts that are ideal for high temperatures. Whether you're headed to the beach or brunch, pull on these seersucker shorts made of a cotton and polyester blend. Their smocked waistband makes the drapey shorts comfy and cute.
Buy It! Seersucker Short, $26.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $59.50); jcrew.com
If you're looking for an all-in-one outfit for the summer, a breezy dress is always a good idea. We're eyeing this dreamy maxi dress with ruffle sleeves. Available in sizes up to 3XL, the dress features flowy tiers and a floral pattern. For warmer days, opt for this jersey mini dress while it's on sale for as little as $17. Shoppers say they're excited to wear the "cute and flattering" dress this summer.
Your window to shop impressive deals on spring and summer clothes officially closes tonight. So keep scrolling to check out more of our favorite picks before heading to J.Crew to save an extra 50 percent on sale styles.
Buy It! Smocked Flutter Sleeve Dress in Cloud Meadow Floral, $44.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $118); jcrew.com
Buy It! Broken-in Jersey Tiered Mini Dress in Deep Patina, $16.49 with code SUNNY (orig. $49.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! Cotton-Cashmere Scoopneck Sweater in Misty Apricot, $39.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $98); jcrew.com
Buy It! Relaxed Short-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Popover Top in White, $32.49 with code SUNNY (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! Smocked Beach Dress in Linen, $34.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $110); jcrew.com
Buy It! Tiered Organic Cotton Mini Skirt in Liberty Meadow Song Floral, $69.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $168); jcrew.com
Buy It! Button-Down Cotton Poplin Dress in Floral Vines, $64.99 with code SUNNY (orig. $168); jcrew.com
