J.Crew's Major Spring Sale Has Hundreds of Styles for More Than 50% Off — but Not for Much Longer
Good things come to those who wait — but not for those who wait too long. If you've been holding out for stellar deals to revamp your spring closet, go ahead and check out J.Crew's Spring Picks sale before it ends.
Through tomorrow night, you can save 50 percent on hundreds of full-price styles plus an extra 10 percent on your purchase. No matter what you've got planned for the warm days just around the corner — beach trips, weddings, picnics — you'll find discounts on plenty of pieces you can wear all season and next.
Just enter promo code SPRING at checkout to save on everything from dresses and blouses to swimsuits and shorts.
10 Deals to Shop at J.Crew's Spring Picks Sale
- Long-Sleeve Tiered Dress in Linen, $75.60 with code SPRING (orig. $168)
- Boatneck Vintage Cotton Maxi Dress, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50)
- High-Rise Denim Shorts in Tea Time Wash, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50)
- Broken-in Jersey Tiered Maxi Dress, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50)
- V-back Linen Shirtdress, $57.60–$62.10 with code SPRING (orig. $128–$138)
- Sorrento Lace-Up Gladiator Sandals in Leather, $53.10 with code SPRING (orig. $118)
- Squareneck Puff-Sleeve Top, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50)
- V-neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $44.10 with code SPRING (orig. $98)
- End-on-End Cotton Boxer Short, $14.63 with code SPRING (orig. $32.50)
- Drapey Ruffle Tie-Neck Top, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50)
Excited for dress season? There are a bunch of breezy maxi and midi dresses on sale. Shoppers keep snapping up this tiered number that hits right below the knees. Made of 100 percent linen, the lightweight dress will keep you cool and comfortable on warmer days. And it won't cling to you, either, thanks to its roomy fit. If you want to add some color to your spring closet, opt for the dress, which comes in three colors, in bright yellow.
Buy It! Long-Sleeve Tiered Dress in Linen, $75.60 with code SPRING (orig. $168); jcrew.com
Another lightweight option is this boatneck maxi dress that's on sale for $36. The comfortable dress is made with the brand's signature vintage cotton — meaning it's super soft. Style it with flip-flops and a bucket hat if you're heading to the beach or heeled sandals and some jewelry if you're heading to a family event.
Buy It! Boatneck Vintage Cotton Maxi Dress, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com
In the bottoms category, you'll find discounts on popular shorts like these high-rise denim ones made of cotton and spandex. Shoppers call the shorts "comfortable" and "stylish" in reviews. Easily dress them up with a blouse (we suggest this cute floral top) or dress them down with a T-shirt.
These impressive deals aren't going to be around for much longer, so keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite finds. And then head to J.Crew to browse the full Spring Picks sale.
Buy It! High-Rise Denim Shorts in Tea Time Wash, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! Broken-in Jersey Tiered Maxi Dress, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! V-back Linen Shirtdress, $57.60–$62.10 with code SPRING (orig. $128–$138); jcrew.com
Buy It! Sorrento Lace-Up Gladiator Sandals in Leather, $53.10 with code SPRING (orig. $118); jcrew.com
Buy It! Squareneck Puff-Sleeve Top, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! V-neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $44.10 with code SPRING (orig. $98); jcrew.com
Buy It! End-on-End Cotton Boxer Short, $14.63 with code SPRING (orig. $32.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! Drapey Ruffle Tie-Neck Top, $35.78 with code SPRING (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com
