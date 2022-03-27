J.Crew Marked Down Hundreds of Dressy Spring Styles — Up to 67% Off
Missed out on J.Crew's flash sale earlier this month? Don't fret — there's now an even bigger sale with deals on dressy spring styles.
For a limited time, hundreds of J.Crew dresses, tops, sandals, accessories, and more are up to 67 percent off, no promo code needed. If you're attending a wedding, a graduation, or any formal event this spring, there are so many elevated pieces on sale — but there are also a slew of versatile styles that can be dressed down for more casual occasions.
From floral dresses to comfortable sandals, we pulled together some of our favorite sale finds.
Shop 10 Deals on Dressy Styles at J.Crew
- Cinched-Waist Cotton Poplin Dress, $94.50 (orig. $148)
- Ruffle Stretch Silk Dress in Wisp Floral, $94.50 (orig. $248)
- Relaxed Collared Sweater, $49.50 (orig. $98)
- Relaxed Short-Sleeve Popover, $49.50–$56.50 (orig. $79.50–$89.50)
- Block-Heel Mulitstrap Sandals in Suede, $99.50 (orig. $148)
- Linen Daydream Dress, $79.50 (orig. $148–$158)
- Belted Mini Sweater Dress, $79.50 (orig. $118)
- Lisbon Drawstring Bag in Leather, $64.50 (orig. $118)
- Eco Cupro Flared Slip Skirt, $79.50 (orig. $118)
- Featherweight Satin Tie-Neck Top, $46.50 (orig. $98)
The J.Crew sale is packed with deals on breezy dresses with different lengths, silhouettes, and patterns. One dress that's getting a lot of attention from customers is this brand new A-line cotton dress. It features a bunch of gorgeous details: a square neckline with a bow, puff long sleeves, and an elastic waistline. And it even has pockets!
If you love classic spring patterns, check out this ruffle midi dress that's currently 62 percent off. Available in a dark navy and pale blue color, the silk dress has a wispy floral motif.
If you're headed back to the office, trade in your loungewear for pieces that are just as comfortable, like this collared sweater. Made of cotton and available in sizes up to 3X, the V-neck sweater has a relaxed fit that's slightly oversized, but not baggy. Another relaxed top you can't go wrong with is this short-sleeve popover, a classic style. The staple piece can be worn with pants, jeans, shorts, skirts — really, any bottoms.
There are also plenty of deals on warm-weather footwear, including these strappy sandals. They're available in black and brown, neutral colors that are easy to style. As far as comfort, they feature soft suede fabric and a chunky block heel — meaning you can stride in them all day (or night). Pair them with a dress for a formal get-together and jeans for a casual brunch date.
Get excited to dress up this spring by scrolling for more standout deals from J.Crew's huge sale. Popular styles are already selling out, so snap up your favorites while they're still available.
