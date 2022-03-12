Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring Dresses Ends Today
Dreaming of warmer weather? While you're counting down the days until spring, you can get started on shopping for the new season right now: J.Crew is having a sale on spring dresses — but it ends tonight.
Through 11:59 p.m. ET, you can save up to 47 percent on maxi, midi, and mini dresses, as well as a few jumpsuits. Whether you're returning to the office or attending a wedding, there are a bunch of dresses on sale for all kinds of occasions. There are also deals on casual dresses that you can dress up or down.
Shop 10 Spring Dress Deals at J.Crew
- Eco Cupro Midi T-shirt Dress in Sunburst, $99.50 (orig. $168)
- A-Line Eyelet Dress, $136.50 (orig. $198)
- Side-Cutout Cotton Poplin Dress in Meadow Floral, $89.50 (orig. $168)
- Tie-Sleeve Button-Front Organic Cotton Floral Dress, $99.50 (orig. $168)
- Ribbed-Knit Flair Mini Dress, $59.50 (orig. $110)
- Drapey Button-up Dress in Polka Dot, $136.50 (orig. $228)
- Tie-back Knit Tiered Dress, $42.40 (orig. $79.50)
- Squareneck Cozy Gauze Dress, $82.50 (orig. $118)
- Short-Sleeve Smocked Dress in Stripe, $82.50 (orig. $138)
- Drapey Wrap Mini Dress, $86.50 (orig. $148)
A slew of dresses that just dropped on the site are part of the flash sale. If you're looking for a bold print, check out this new midi t-shirt dress that has a sunburst design. The smooth dress features a sheath silhouette that hugs the body as well as short sleeves that have some flare. Also on sale is this new A-line dress, which comes in white, black, and lavender. Its eyelet detailing gives it an airy feel that's perfect for spring and summer. It even has that one magical feature that instantly upgrades any dress: pockets.
Another midi dress on major markdown is this poplin dress with a pink floral pattern. It has cutouts at the waist and back, which is an elevated way to show a little skin. It comes in three fits — classic, petite, and tall — and sizes up to 24, depending on the fit.
The sale also has deals on a whole host of mini dresses, like this breezy shirt dress with a blue and purple floral pattern. Made of organic cotton, the dress is lightweight and comfortable. It comes with a waist tie that you can remove for a more relaxed look. For hotter days, you can't go wrong with this ribbed-knit dress that's 46 percent off. Available in black and a bright red, the short-sleeve mini dress features a flare hem.
Time's running out to save on dreamy dresses, so browse the full spring dress sale at J.Crew — or check out more of our favorites ahead.
