Psst — You Can Snag J.Crew Summer Sale Items for an Additional 50% Off Right Now, Including Jeans for Just $15
If you're in the market for some new pieces to get you through the end of summer, now is the time to score major deals on end-of-the-season items from J.Crew that are on super sale right now — but you'll want to act fast.
Through July 18, the site is offering 50 percent off one sale style, an extra 60 percent if you buy two sale styles, and an extra 70 percent off three or more sale styles. All you need to do is use the code BIGGERSALE at checkout, and you'll get to enjoy the serious savings sent your way.
As for which items are included in the end of season sale? The options are practically endless. The J.Crew sale includes everything from tanks to linen skirts to bathing suits to sandals, all of which are available for majorly discounted prices. We've highlighted some of our favorite picks from the sale below so you can peruse the options yourself.
10 End-of-Season Deals to Shop at J.Crew
- Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans in Waterside Wash, $14.49 (orig. $148)
- FormKnit High-Neck Cutaway Tank, $12.49 (orig. $39.50)
- Violeta Kitten-Heel Sandals, $49.99 (orig. $168)
- Bouclé Crewneck Sweater in Wide Stripe, $24.99 (orig. $89.50)
- Wrap Skirt in Stretch Linen, $21.99 (orig. $98)
- Ruched Halter Bikini Top in Polka Dot, $14.99 (orig. $75)
- CloudStretch High-Rise Leggings, $20.49 (orig. $79.50)
- Harbour Side-Cutout Dress, $43.49 (orig. $148)
- Sorrento Padded Slides in Leather, $29.99 (orig. $88)
- Bike Short in Signature Flex, $9.99 (orig. $49.50)
Looking for some new swimwear? Check out this ruched polka dot halter bikini top going for just $15 right now. If tops are more on your mind, there are some great options there, too, including a high-neck tank that's loved for its super soft, stretchy fabric.
Jeans, too, are on sale right now at J.Crew, including this pair of slouchy boyfriend jeans in a light blue hue that you can snag for just $15. One shopper was so impressed with the jeans, they said they bought a second pair right when they got home. As for dresses and skirts, there's so much to choose from, but we're partial to this midi-length dress with cute side cutouts, available in five colors, including khaki, white, and coral. And you can't forget about shoes; there are many great options marked down right now, ranging from a now-$50 pair of kitten-heel sandals perfect for weddings to $29 leather slides that feature a cushier footbed and can easily go from the pool to running errands.
Keep reading to see some other top styles, and take full advantage of the J.Crew sale while it lasts, and everything you want is still in stock.
Psst — You Can Snag J.Crew Summer Sale Items for an Additional 50% Off Right Now, Including Jeans for Just $15
