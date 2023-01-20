Lifestyle Fashion Act Fast! These Cozy Basics Are on Sale at J.Crew for an Extra 60% Off — but They're Already Selling Out Save up to $114 on turtlenecks, sweatpants, and crewnecks By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes As we enter the dead of winter, warm clothing is a must. However, there's no reason to sacrifice style for comfort while you layer up. That's why having a good collection of cozy staples in your wardrobe is essential for staying stylish all winter long. Looking to invest in a few new styles? Luckily, you can find tons of warm and trendy on-sale options at J.Crew, ranging from turtlenecks, sweatpants, skirts, cardigans, and more. Best of all, all of them are an additional 60 percent off right now. All you have to do is use promo code SALETIME at checkout, but hurry because this epic sale ends on January 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to see which ones deserve a spot in your closet! Shop Cozy Basics on Sale at J.Crew J.Crew Tencel Lyocell-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, $37.60 with code SALETIME (orig. $118) J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Joggers, $28.80 with code SALETIME (orig. $89.50) J.Crew Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater with Crystals, $56 with code SALETIME (orig. $168) J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater, $40 with code SALETIME (orig. $128) J.Crew Cocoon Sweater-Blazer, $56 with code SALETIME (orig. $178) J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Poplin Top in Good Things Plaid, $25.60 with code SALETIME (orig. $98) J.Crew Brushed Rib Cardigan and Tank Set, $40.80 with code SALETIME (orig. $128) J.Crew Colorblocked Ribbed Beanie in Supersoft Yarn, $21.60 with code SALETIME (orig. $69.50) J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck, $12.40–$14.40 with code SALETIME (orig. $39.50–$45) J.Crew Cropped Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $36 with code SALETIME (orig. $118) J.Crew Wrap Sweater-Skirt, $53.60 with code SALETIME (orig. $168) J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Crewneck Sweatshirt, $25.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $79.50) Calling all shoppers! Turtlenecks are perfect to wear when it's cold since they keep you warm and snug, and this ribbed sweater is a great everyday pick. Opt for the natural color if you want something neutral to mix and match with existing pieces in your wardrobe, or you can go with the heather sorbet hue for a pop of color. Add a pair of pencil pants or a leather skirt for a polished look that's great to wear to the office. If you're looking for a more relaxed vibe, though, pair the sweater with jeans, your favorite leggings, or a maxi skirt. It typically costs $118 but right now can snag one for under $40. J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Tencel Lyocell-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck, $37.60 with code SALETIME (orig. $118); jcrew.com This cardigan and tank set is made with a brushed fabric for an extra soft feel. The set comes with a cardigan and a matching tank top, which can be easily layered under a coat or worn separately when you're ready to transition your wardrobe into spring. Pair the sweater-tank combo with trousers for a more dressed-up look for the office or with jeans when you go out to brunch or run errands. J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Brushed Rib Cardigan and Tank Set, $40.80 with code SALETIME (orig. $128); jcrew.com Sweatpant season is in high gear, and these are great for a wide range of activities. Wear them with an athletic tee and running shoes for a workout, throw on a cozy sweatshirt and slippers to lounge around the house, or style them with a cropped sweater and fashionable sneakers to run errands. The joggers have an elastic waistband, an adjustable drawstring, deep side pockets, and ribbed elastic cuffs around the ankles. They come in sizes XS through 3X; shoppers say they run a little large, so you might consider ordering a size down. "They are super soft and launder well," one shopper said. Another reviewer liked the pant's athletic look and appreciated that they don't feel like "a thick sweatshirt material." J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Jogger Pant, $28.80 with code SALETIME (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com No matter your personal style, there are tons of basics available at this J.Crew sale. But sizes are selling out, so be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP before these double discounts disappear for good. Check out more of our top picks below, and enjoy the warmth and coziness they'll bring all season long. J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater with Crystals, $56 with code SALETIME (orig. $168); jcrew.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Cropped Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $36 with code SALETIME (orig. $118); jcrew.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Poplin Top in Good Tidings Plaid, $25.60 with code SALETIME (orig. $98); jcrew.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Colorblocked Ribbed Beanie in Supersoft Yarn, $21.60 with code SALETIME (orig. $69.50); jcrew.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck, $12.40–$14.40 with code SALETIME (orig. $39.50–$45); jcrew.com