Shoppers Say This Stretchy Dress with Pockets Is 'Classy but Comfortable' — and It's on Sale for $28
If you work from home, you know that one of the best perks is the ability to wear comfy clothes all day. And even if you have to dress up for virtual meetings, you can still get away with pulling on some ultra-soft joggers on the bottom. No matter what your plans are this fall — whether you're heading back to the office or attending a wedding — you won't have to stop wearing cozy clothes: Amazon shoppers have found a dress that's as comfortable as it is flattering.
Made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex, the Jasambac Pencil Dress is flexible and wrinkle-resistant. The knee-length dress features pleating in the chest area and a belt that's designed to accentuate the waist. Plus, it has one feature that instantly upgrades any dress: pockets.
The short-sleeve dress comes in a whopping 45 colors, including solid neutrals and bright hues, as well as color-blocked designs and bold patterns (though most of the patterned options don't have pockets). Select colors are available in a long-sleeve version of the dress, which is ideal for the colder days ahead. The dress runs in sizes small to 3XL, and while the price varies depending on the color and style you go with, they're all on sale for $29 and under right now.
The versatile piece has earned nearly 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers have worn it to all sorts of occasions and settings, including workspaces, religious gatherings, weddings, photo shoots, graduations, and even funerals.
Many say they love the look and feel of the "classy but comfortable" dress, noting that the material "looks much more expensive than it costs."
"This is a brand that truly understands the body of a curvy woman!" one reviewer wrote. "I love this dress! I am going to buy at least five of the colors!"
Others like that they can style the dress in so many different ways."I bought this dress as a last minute need for a photo shoot and it fit perfectly!" one wrote. "I got so many compliments. [It] looks good with or without the belt — I opted to wear it without." Another reviewer noted that the piece "pairs well with heels or flats."
For a comfortable wardrobe staple that doesn't sacrifice style, shop the under-$30 Jasambac Pencil Dress at Amazon while it's on sale.
Buy It! Jasambac Pencil Dress, $28.04 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
