Shoppers Say This Stretchy Dress with Pockets Is 'Classy but Comfortable' — and It's on Sale for $28

If you work from home, you know that one of the best perks is the ability to wear comfy clothes all day. And even if you have to dress up for virtual meetings, you can still get away with pulling on some ultra-soft joggers on the bottom. No matter what your plans are this fall — whether you're heading back to the office or attending a wedding — you won't have to stop wearing cozy clothes: Amazon shoppers have found a dress that's as comfortable as it is flattering.