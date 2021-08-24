Celebrities and Influencers Love These Minimalist Swimsuits That Constantly Sell Out

Styles come in sizes XS to XL, and most are available in a wide array of solid colors, from classic black to trendy pastel hues. The brand's best-sellers consistently sell out in popular colors, so if you see something you like that's available in your size, don't hesitate to add it to your cart. With just a few more weeks of summer remaining, there's no time to waste. Head to Jade Swim to shop the brand's minimalist, celebrity-approved suits today, and browse more styles below.