Celebrities and Influencers Love These Minimalist Swimsuits That Constantly Sell Out
It's not too late to order a new swimsuit and soak up the remaining rays of summer sunshine. Jade Swim is one brand that should be on your radar for finding stylish, comfortable, and celebrity-approved swimwear. Founded by former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski, the label offers minimalist swimwear designs available in both bold and neutral colors that are meant to stand the test of time.
Versatility is at the forefront of each style. The suits have shape retention technology for a smoothing effect and are chlorine-, sunscreen lotion-, and oil-resistant for longevity. So while you can certainly find more affordable swimsuits, these are built to last.
For those who live for a day-to-night moment, the suits are designed for you to wear right from the beach to the dinner table (with a few accessories, of course). Embrace the bras-as-tops movement and pair a bikini top with high-waisted pants or a breezy skirt, or treat a one-piece like a bodysuit and wear it with your favorite jeans. Ideal for vacations, the multifunctional swimsuits will certainly cut down the amount of clothes you need to fit in your suitcase.
Not only are the suits stylish and versatile, but they're also crafted with sustainability in mind. The styles are purposefully timeless, so you can wear them season after season. They're made-to-order in Los Angeles, which eliminates unnecessary production. And they exclusively feature OEKO-TEX certified fabrics, meaning they don't contain or release harmful substances. Moreover, if you were wondering why the brand doesn't offer printed suits, that's because solid-colored fabrics require less water than traditional prints.
BUY IT! Jade Swim All Around Bandeau, $80; jadeswim.com
It's no wonder celebrities and influencers have flocked to the brand for swim essentials. Over the years, names like Chrissy Teigen, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Molly Sims, Jamie Chung, Jen Atkin, Marianna Hewitt, and Tracy Anderson have all worn the stylish swimwear, according to a brand rep. Gwyneth Paltrow even sported one of Jade Swim's bandeau tops on the cover of Town & Country last year.
Styles come in sizes XS to XL, and most are available in a wide array of solid colors, from classic black to trendy pastel hues. The brand's best-sellers consistently sell out in popular colors, so if you see something you like that's available in your size, don't hesitate to add it to your cart. With just a few more weeks of summer remaining, there's no time to waste. Head to Jade Swim to shop the brand's minimalist, celebrity-approved suits today, and browse more styles below.
BUY IT! Jade Swim Halo One Piece, $220; jadeswim.com
BUY IT! Jade Swim Via Top, $90; jadeswim.com
BUY IT! Jade Swim Ties Bottom, $90; jadeswim.com
