Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This $27 Skort Is the Most Comfortable and Flattering Style Around

Dressing for the hot summer months requires a few essentials: comfortable and supportive sandals, lightweight and flowy dresses, and a flattering and versatile pair of bottoms. When it comes to the latter, nothing gets the job done quite like a good skort. It’s an activewear staple that can survive workouts and walks, yet can easily become part of a casual outfit for meeting up with friends. While some skort styles are solely suited for the tennis court, there’s one affordable look that Amazon shoppers say works any occasion you can think of.
The $27 Jack Smith skort is a summer favorite because of its flattering features and durable design. The skirt cuts just above the knee, elongating and highlighting the legs without clinging to your body or riding up uncomfortably high. It’s made with built-in shorts that add another layer of coverage and comes with pockets big enough for storing your keys or wallet in during quick trips to the store.
It’s the perfect skort to keep active in thanks to the stretchy and breathable polyester-spandex fabric blend . Plus, it can pair just as easily with a nice blouse as it does a sporty tank top.
Shoppers have given it a stellar 4.4-star rating because of these style elements, often commenting on how once they bought the skort in one color, they came back for more. Heck, with 21 options to choose from, you might as well stock up on this fan-favorite design.
“This skort is amazing,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “So comfortable I felt like I was in pajamas all day, but cute and appropriate enough to wear to work (I’m a school counselor). I got so many compliments!”
The style is something that is wearable into the early fall season, too, especially if you choose a neutral color like navy blue or black . It would look great with cool-weather clothes like a comfy cardigan or even a chunky turtleneck. But before you get too ahead of yourself, you can shop the look below.
