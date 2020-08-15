Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This $27 Skort Is the Most Comfortable and Flattering Style Around

Dressing for the hot summer months requires a few essentials: comfortable and supportive sandals, lightweight and flowy dresses, and a flattering and versatile pair of bottoms. When it comes to the latter, nothing gets the job done quite like a good skort. It’s an activewear staple that can survive workouts and walks, yet can easily become part of a casual outfit for meeting up with friends. While some skort styles are solely suited for the tennis court, there’s one affordable look that Amazon shoppers say works any occasion you can think of.