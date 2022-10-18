Lifestyle Fashion You Have Less Than 24 Hours Left to Score Up to 90% Off Fall Dresses, Sweaters, Boots, and More at J.Crew We’re talking $198 dresses for $20 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. J.Crewhas been a go-to mall brand for years, reliably offering polished and classy clothes for the office or brunch. But one thing J.Crew hasn't always been? Extremely affordable. However, right now, with a J.Crew discount code, prices are lower than ever. During this ridiculously good J.Crew sale, you can score 50 percent off of all items that are already marked down in the sale section, plus 70 percent off of select styles, like this pretty long-sleeve dress, which typically costs $198, but is just $20 right now. These double discounts are bringing coveted picks down to unheard-of prices — but only until tonight. This epic sale ends on October 19, which means you have less than 24 hours left to score J.Crew dresses, shoes, jeans, and sweaters for way less. Simply use promo code SALELOVE at checkout and watch those price tags dwindle in size. Shop the J.Crew Fall Sale: Sweetheart Long Sleeve Mini Dress in Liberty Bourton Bloom Fabric, $20.10 (orig. $198) Supersculpt Ribbed Sweater T-Shirt, $21 (orig. $118) Puff Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater, $24 (orig. $128) Dakota Clogs in Suede, $33 (orig. $198) Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Ecru, $39.90 (orig. $148) Roxie Zip-Back Ankle Boots in Brown Leather, $169.50 (orig. $278–$288) Calling all shoppers! Sweater weather is in full swing, and this puff-sleeve crewneck pullover is the everyday pick you've been looking for. Available in cream, muted merlot, and lilac, this classic sweater is one you'll be reaching for day after day, wearing it with jeans, leather leggings, or a midi skirt. Although it typically costs $128, right now, you can scoop it up for just $24. J.Crew Buy It! Puff Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater, $24 (orig. $128); jcrew.com Every fall closet needs several staple long-sleeved shirts, and this ribbed option — on sale for $21 — fits the bill. Choose between peach, pale peach, black, or rich autumnal shades like burgundy and light cappuccino. J.Crew Buy It! Supersculpt Ribbed Sweater T-Shirt, $21 (orig. $118); jcrew.com Clogs are all the rage among celebrities right now, with stars like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon stepping out in the style Sarah Jessica Parker often wears lately. This classic pair — which comes in black and a warm pecan color, both featuring a wooden block heel — is marked down from $198 to just $33 right now. J.Crew Buy It! Dakota Clogs in Suede, $33 (orig. $198); jcrew.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping Can't Get Your Hands on Those Celeb-Worn Birkenstock Clogs? We Found a Nearly Identical Pair for Just $40 From Knee-Highs to Combat Boots, Zappos Is Packed with Stylish Fall Shoes on Sale, and Prices Start at $60 Megan Fox Keeps Wearing the Muppet Hat Trend Rihanna Breaks Out Every Fall J.Crew has racked up a slew of celebrity fans over the years, including Lucy Hale, Taylor Swift, Lea Michele, and Florence Pugh, who is the latest famous face of the brand. But right now, you don't have to have an A-lister's budget to go on a shopping spree at J.Crew. Below, take advantage of more discounted fall fashion finds before this J.Crew sale ends tonight. J.Crew Buy It! Sweetheart Long Sleeve Mini Dress in Liberty Bourton Bloom Fabric, $20.10 (orig. $198); jcrew.com J.Crew Buy It! Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Ecru, $39.90 (orig. $148); jcrew.com J.Crew Buy It! Roxie Zip-Back Ankle Boots in Brown Leather, $189.99 (orig. $278–$288); jcrew.com