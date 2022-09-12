J.Crew Just Put More Than 300 Styles on Sale for 50% Off — but Only for 32 More Hours

Ready to hang up your sundresses and reach for soft sweaters and flattering jeans instead? We are, too — and right now, J.Crew is helping us restock our fall wardrobe guilt-free.

J.Crew just discounted more than 300 items by 50 percent, but only for 48 hours: Until 11:59 ET on September 13, you can snag autumn essentials for a whopping half off by entering code FLASH at checkout. Unlike many retailers' end-of-summer events, this J.Crew sale includes markdowns on the items you want to wear now, like cozy cardigans, versatile turtleneck tops, long-sleeve dresses, and staple denim.

It's rare to find such a huge sale on these key fall pieces before the season even officially starts, so hurry and scoop up the pieces you're bound to wear on repeat before they return to full price.

Shop the J.Crew Fall Flash Sale:

Turtleneck tops are all the rage right now, with everyone from Meghan Markle to Zendaya signaling that the neckline is a must-have this fall. And J.Crew has the basic turtleneck top you'll wear on repeat with jeans, wide-leg trousers, and midi-skirts this season. Ringing in at just $20 during this sale, the J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck comes in 11 colors and three patterns, so you might want to stock up on a few.

Buy It! J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck, $19.75 (orig. $39.50); jcrew.com

Every fall closet needs a go-to cardigan, and this timeless pick fits the bill. Made with ultra-soft wool fabric and featuring a relaxed fit, this wear-everywhere cardigan can be thrown over T-shirts or buttoned up and worn solo. Choose between six solid shades and two playful patterns: zebra print and stripes.

Buy It! J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater, $69 (orig. $138); jcrew.com

This cozy half-zip, which is available in four autumnal colors including evergreen and gold, feels simultaneously preppy and relaxed. Pair the now-$64 sweater with leggings for running errands or leather pants for the office. Also great for a professional environment? This sweater blazer, which delivers all the polish you're looking for without sacrificing comfort.

Buy It! J.Crew Relaxed Half-Zip Stretch Sweater, $64 (orig. $128); jcrew.com

If you're in need of a new favorite loungewear set, look no further than this relaxed jogger and classic crewneck combo, the latter of which comes in four hues. Both pieces are made with J.Crew's "magic rinse" fabric, which creates an extra soft, lightweight feel.

Buy It! J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Crewneck Sweatshirt, $39.75 (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com

Buy It! J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Jogger Pant, $44.75 (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com

This J.Crew sale is chock-full of more fall pieces you're bound to get plenty of use out of this season. Shop more J.Crew dresses, jeans, and shirts below — and hurry! The sale ends in just over 24 hours.

Buy It! J.Crew Eloise Sweater Blazer, $79 (orig. $158); jcrew.com

Buy It! J.Crew Drapey Cupro-Blend Ruffle-Trim Shirt in Stripe, $74 (orig. $148); jcrew.com

Buy It! J.Crew Slim Boyfriend Jean in Vail Wash, $64 (orig. $128); jcrew.com

Buy It! J.Crew Cocoon Sweater Blazer, $89 (orig. $178); jcrew.com

Buy It! J.Crew Sweetheart Long-Sleeve Mini Dress in Liberty Bourton Bloom Fabric, $99 (orig. $198); jcrew.com

Buy It! J.Crew Sweetheart Long-Sleeve Midi Dress in Polka Dot, $134 (orig. $268); jcrew.com

