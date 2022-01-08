These Under-$30 Fleece-Lined Leggings Are So Cozy, People 'Only Take Them Off to Wash Them'
Anyone who lives in cold climates knows several methods to keep warm, from cranking up the space heater to layering clothes for insulation. When it comes to your wardrobe, sometimes wearing two pairs of tights won't cut it when the temperatures dip low enough. That's why thousands of Amazon shoppers have turned to the Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings that are "buttery soft and warm."
While these thermal leggings may look like classic workout tights, they're actually lined with a thick layer of fleece to keep your entire lower body warm. The winter leggings have a roll-free waist and a four-way stretch design that makes them comfortable enough to wear daily. In fact, that stretchiness is ideal for pretty much every activity including relaxing on the couch, playing in the snow, or practicing yoga.
Buy It! IUGA Fleece-Lined Leggings, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.95); amazon.com
While staying warm is a given with these thick leggings, you'll also love that they won't weigh you down either. The lightweight design is "super soft and not bulky" according to shoppers, giving them that extra soft texture they can't stop raving about. Plus, shoppers confirm that the tight-knitted fabric prevents see-through mishaps, too.
The fleece leggings have a mid-rise design and cut off right at the ankle. And if you're someone who is always on the go, you'll appreciate its handy side pockets that can hold your keys, wallet, or phone. Another bonus? It comes in seven stylish colors including classic black, navy, gray, and wine.
Shoppers who love the Amazon best-seller have given the thermal leggings more than 2,400 five-star ratings for their comfy fit and soft texture. Some are even buying them in multiple colors — and who could blame them?
One Amazon reviewer says Iuga makes their favorite workout leggings, so when they saw this fleece option, they couldn't resist. "I'm so in love! They're my favorite pants. I honestly don't want to wear any other leggings," they wrote. "The fit is absolutely perfect and they're so soft and comfortable!"
Another shopper admitted that they won't wear anything else. "I pretty much only take them off to wash them, so I can put them back on. I wear them constantly," they wrote. "They're warm without being bulky…I'm also obsessed with the pockets on both sides. They fit my iPhone with room to spare, and it's never slipped out even when I'm sitting, crawling around playing with my dogs, etc. I'm so spoiled now that I'm replacing all my other yoga pants with ones that have pockets."
Experience cozy luxury at a great price with these Iuga fleece-lined leggings that are on sale for just $27 — but only for a limited time.
