These Under-$30 Fleece-Lined Leggings Are So Cozy, People 'Only Take Them Off to Wash Them'

Another shopper admitted that they won't wear anything else. "I pretty much only take them off to wash them, so I can put them back on. I wear them constantly," they wrote. "They're warm without being bulky…I'm also obsessed with the pockets on both sides. They fit my iPhone with room to spare, and it's never slipped out even when I'm sitting, crawling around playing with my dogs, etc. I'm so spoiled now that I'm replacing all my other yoga pants with ones that have pockets."