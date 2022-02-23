The ​​Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants are woven from a mix of spandex and polyester, a marriage that creates an ultra-soft yet stretchy fabric. The yoga pants have four pockets: two deep ones in the front and two in the back that are big enough to hold a phone. The leggings also have a boot-cut leg and a high-waisted design that flatters a wide range of body types. And when they're ready for the laundry, simply toss them in the machine and hang to air dry.