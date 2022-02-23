Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Rave About These Yoga Pants — and They're Up to 36% Off Right Now
Soft, cozy leggings are the ultimate comfort, whether you're lounging around the house or getting ready to work out. Plus, since they come in a variety of cuts, colors, and materials, you can't have too many. And right now, you can snag a pair of Amazon's best-selling yoga pants for up to 36 percent off.
The Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants are woven from a mix of spandex and polyester, a marriage that creates an ultra-soft yet stretchy fabric. The yoga pants have four pockets: two deep ones in the front and two in the back that are big enough to hold a phone. The leggings also have a boot-cut leg and a high-waisted design that flatters a wide range of body types. And when they're ready for the laundry, simply toss them in the machine and hang to air dry.
Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given the yoga pants a five-star rating, calling the "flattering" pair the "best yoga pants in the world." As one put it: "I've never had pants I loved so much."
Another shared that "they are officially the best pants I've ever worn," adding that they're so in love with the soft and versatile pants that they planned to buy more pairs. "I may never wear anything else ever again," they admitted
