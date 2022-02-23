Shop

Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Rave About These Yoga Pants — and They're Up to 36% Off Right Now

“They are officially the best pants I’ve ever worn”
By Amy Schulman February 23, 2022 06:00 AM
Soft, cozy leggings are the ultimate comfort, whether you're lounging around the house or getting ready to work out. Plus, since they come in a variety of cuts, colors, and materials, you can't have too many. And right now, you can snag a pair of Amazon's best-selling yoga pants for up to 36 percent off. 

The ​​Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants are woven from a mix of spandex and polyester, a marriage that creates an ultra-soft yet stretchy fabric. The yoga pants have four pockets: two deep ones in the front and two in the back that are big enough to hold a phone. The leggings also have a boot-cut leg and a high-waisted design that flatters a wide range of body types. And when they're ready for the laundry, simply toss them in the machine and hang to air dry.   

You can throw the leggings on for just about any activity, like going to a fitness class and doing some errands around the neighborhood. Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including gray, maroon, and coffee, with sizes running from XS through 3X. 

Buy It! ​​Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants, $25.49 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given the yoga pants a five-star rating, calling the "flattering" pair the "best yoga pants in the world." As one put it: "I've never had pants I loved so much."

Another shared that "they are officially the best pants I've ever worn," adding that they're so in love with the soft and versatile pants that they planned to buy more pairs. "I may never wear anything else ever again," they admitted 

Head to Amazon to get the ​​Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants for up to 36 percent off before this deal disappears.  

