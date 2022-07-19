Shoppers Compare Wearing These Breathable Slip-On Shoes to 'Walking on Air,' and They're on Sale

The shoes even have a cushioned sole that could help relieve foot pain, according to shoppers. One customer said wearing the shoes is "like walking on air," and they haven't had foot pain since they purchased the shoes. Another shopper described the shoes as "soft like a cloud" and "so supportive." All that comfort is thanks to Isotoner's "better-than-memory-foam technology," according to the brand. It offers a cushy feel that won't go away when you wear them over time.