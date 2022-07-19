Shoppers Compare Wearing These Breathable Slip-On Shoes to 'Walking on Air,' and They're on Sale
Most people strive to get those daily steps in, but that can get challenging. Plus, if you don't have a reliable pair of comfy shoes, walking can even be painful, or at least uncomfortable.
You can always count on Amazon shoppers to find hidden gems, though, and reviewers agree the Isotoner Women's Sport Mesh Slippers are a comfortable shoe — and they're even on sale.
The sneakers have a synthetic rubber sole and a slip-on style for easy wear. They're made of lightweight materials so they're designed to be, well, lighter than other shoes. Not only that, but they contain breathable, moisture-wicking mesh fabric on the upper part of the shoe to whisk away sweat during long walks or hot days.
The shoes even have a cushioned sole that could help relieve foot pain, according to shoppers. One customer said wearing the shoes is "like walking on air," and they haven't had foot pain since they purchased the shoes. Another shopper described the shoes as "soft like a cloud" and "so supportive." All that comfort is thanks to Isotoner's "better-than-memory-foam technology," according to the brand. It offers a cushy feel that won't go away when you wear them over time.
These slip-on shoes come in four colors and patterns — an ash gray geo pattern, classic black, navy blue, and a red rose hue — and they can be worn inside, too, if you're looking for a comfortable, more stable house shoe. If you do wear them outside and work up a sweat in the shoes, you can just toss them into the washing machine for easy cleaning. You'll want to air dry them, so leave some time for them to dry out between washing and wearing.
Right now, you can order a pair of these mesh slip-on shoes for as little as $24 (normally $42), depending on the color and size you go with. Treat your feet and order a pair now — your feet will thank you later.
