Isla Fisher's Comfy School Drop-Off Outfit Can Be Easily Recreated with This $40 Matching Set

Isla Fisher doesn't sweat the small stuff, like her school drop-off outfit!

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star recently sat down with PEOPLE and rattled off a few confessions of her own. Most notably, she owns a lot of bubblegum pink clothing and, when taking her kids to school, she keeps her look super casual in a hoodie and pair of sweatpants.

"It depends on the climate, but ultimately, I'm going with a sweatpant," she said. "I know it's not cute. And a hoodie. That's kind of where I'm at right now."

Fisher mentioned that her "I-Barely-Got-Them-Here-On-Time" look is "not cute" — but that doesn't have to be the case. The star didn't list any of her favorite brands, but after a little shopping research, we found an affordable hoodie and joggers set that is, in fact, the opposite: It's "super cute," according to Amazon shoppers.

Instead of aimlessly snuggling into your old college hoodie and sweatpants, boost your loungewear game with the Fixmatti Pullover Hoodie Jogger Sweatsuit. It takes the same amount of time to throw on, and it has a whopping 2,600 five-star ratings from reviewers who call it "extremely comfortable."

The sweatshirt has a large front pocket that's big enough for your wallet and keys, and the hood is a good option for those days when you don't have time to get a blow-out like the other moms — Fisher's right there with you! The joggers, on the other hand, are sans pockets, thus there's no weird seams or bulging. And both the top and bottom features white adjustable drawstrings for a contrasting pop that's semi-sporty.

And before you ask, yes, it does come in a bubblegum pink color, along with khaki, black, gray, a springy tie-dye option, and more. Sizes S to XL are available, some of which are more marked down than others.

"I actually came back to find my original purchase so I could purchase more colors," one shopper said, adding, "you can dress the top and bottoms with anything." A second shopper wrote, "This is my new go-to loungewear!" They also noted that it's "flattering" and it has "just the right amount of stretch."

Though it comes as a set, you can always wear the pieces separately. Add some sneakers and sunglasses, like Sandra Bullock for a comfy, cute, and casual look, or style the hoodie with some Rihanna-approved jeans for an ever-so-little enhanced look.

Fisher kept it real, and we're so grateful — you can drop off your kids knowing you're not the only one sticking with sweats. Head to Amazon now to shop the Fixmatti Pullover Hoodie Jogger Sweatsuit, along with a few more budget-friendly options.

