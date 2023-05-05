Isla Fisher's Comfy School Drop-Off Outfit Can Be Easily Recreated with This $40 Matching Set

"Ultimately, I'm going with a sweatpant," she previously told PEOPLE

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 06:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Isla Fisher attends G'Day USA
Photo: Getty Images

Isla Fisher doesn't sweat the small stuff, like her school drop-off outfit!

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star recently sat down with PEOPLE and rattled off a few confessions of her own. Most notably, she owns a lot of bubblegum pink clothing and, when taking her kids to school, she keeps her look super casual in a hoodie and pair of sweatpants.

"It depends on the climate, but ultimately, I'm going with a sweatpant," she said. "I know it's not cute. And a hoodie. That's kind of where I'm at right now."

Fisher mentioned that her "I-Barely-Got-Them-Here-On-Time" look is "not cute" — but that doesn't have to be the case. The star didn't list any of her favorite brands, but after a little shopping research, we found an affordable hoodie and joggers set that is, in fact, the opposite: It's "super cute," according to Amazon shoppers.

Isla Fisher Sweatsuit
Amazon

Buy It! Fixmatti Pullover Hoodie Jogger Sweatsuit in Black, $39.99 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Instead of aimlessly snuggling into your old college hoodie and sweatpants, boost your loungewear game with the Fixmatti Pullover Hoodie Jogger Sweatsuit. It takes the same amount of time to throw on, and it has a whopping 2,600 five-star ratings from reviewers who call it "extremely comfortable."

The sweatshirt has a large front pocket that's big enough for your wallet and keys, and the hood is a good option for those days when you don't have time to get a blow-out like the other moms — Fisher's right there with you! The joggers, on the other hand, are sans pockets, thus there's no weird seams or bulging. And both the top and bottom features white adjustable drawstrings for a contrasting pop that's semi-sporty.

And before you ask, yes, it does come in a bubblegum pink color, along with khaki, black, gray, a springy tie-dye option, and more. Sizes S to XL are available, some of which are more marked down than others.

Isla Fisher Sweatsuit
Amazon

Buy It! Fixmatti Pullover Hoodie Jogger Sweatsuit in Pink, $36.99–$39.99; amazon.com

"I actually came back to find my original purchase so I could purchase more colors," one shopper said, adding, "you can dress the top and bottoms with anything." A second shopper wrote, "This is my new go-to loungewear!" They also noted that it's "flattering" and it has "just the right amount of stretch."

Though it comes as a set, you can always wear the pieces separately. Add some sneakers and sunglasses, like Sandra Bullock for a comfy, cute, and casual look, or style the hoodie with some Rihanna-approved jeans for an ever-so-little enhanced look.

Fisher kept it real, and we're so grateful — you can drop off your kids knowing you're not the only one sticking with sweats. Head to Amazon now to shop the Fixmatti Pullover Hoodie Jogger Sweatsuit, along with a few more budget-friendly options.

Isla Fisher Sweatsuit
Amazon

Buy It! Fixmatti Pullover Hoodie Jogger Sweatsuit in Gray, $39.99; amazon.com

Isla Fisher Sweatsuit
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Crewneck Tracksuit in Light Gray, $39.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Isla Fisher Sweatsuit
Amazon

Buy It! Fixmatti Two-Piece Sweatsuit in Army Green, $33.99–$36.99; amazon.com

Isla Fisher Sweatsuit
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Two-Piece Lounge Set in Solid Pink, $41.79 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Flats TOUT
These 'Super Comfortable' Knit Flats That Come in 37 Colors Are on Sale at Amazon
Taylor Swift concert outfit ideas
I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert
Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen's Met Gala Hair Had a Mirror-Like Shine Thanks to This Brazilian-Inspired Brand's $34 Hair Oil
Related Articles
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Flats TOUT
These 'Super Comfortable' Knit Flats That Come in 37 Colors Are on Sale at Amazon
Kate Middleton Cargo Pants Tout
Kate Middleton Owns These Cargo Pants in Two Colors — and Similar Styles Start at $37
Cariuma x Pantone Tout
The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer
Hilary Duff attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation
Hilary Duff Hosted a Flower-Arranging Party in a $695 Floral Dress That's Pure Summer Wedding Guest Inspiration
Hanes Women's Wireless Bra Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Soft and Breathable' Hanes Bra That's Just $16 Right Now
BaubleBar May Sale
BaubleBar's Huge Spring Sale Includes Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Katie Holmes' Necklace, and More Starting at $10
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up as the cute duo walk arm in arm in NYC; Katie Holmes keeps things casual in an open mesh sweater ; Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles; Olivia Wilde, showed off her incredible gym results and six-pack abs
Alo Yoga's Black Friday-Level Sale Includes the Comfy Sweatpants Blake Lively and Katie Holmes Have Worn
Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas TOUT
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's New Sleepwear Collection Is 'Colorful, Gorgeous, and So Comfy' — and All Under $25
Celebrities + flower earrings TOUT
Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna Are Convincing Us to Try Flower Earrings for Spring
Nordstrom Rack Summer-Ready Dresses Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Summer-Ready Dresses on Sale for Up to 82% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals
RUNNING GIRL High Impact Sports Bras for Women Tout
This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sports Bra That Shoppers Compare to Name Brands Is on Sale for $24 at Amazon
BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts Tout
These 'Comfy and Breathable' Bike Shorts 'Prevent Chafing' — and They're Under $20 at Amazon
Blouses for Women Fashion
Shoppers Get 'Compliments Every Time' They Wear This Amazon Blouse — and It's on Sale for Just $26
Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in this Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now TOUT
Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in This Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now
Sandra Bullock attends "The Lost City" UK Screening
We Spotted Sandra Bullock in the Comfy Pant Trend Celebrities Resurrect Every Summer
MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Tout
This 'Super Comfy' T-Shirt That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is on Sale Today