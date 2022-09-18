Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Published on September 18, 2022

Inzcou Running Shoes
Photo: Amazon

Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.

To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to 40 percent off. The shoes are crafted out of a mix of polyester and elastic, making them incredibly lightweight and breathable. Thanks to the woven fabric at the top of the shaft, the shoes will expand with your feet, keeping them cool and dry. Plus, the bottoms of the shoes are finished off with a non-slip sole, so you can feel confident while walking or running.

Lace-up these sneakers for just about any occasion, whether you're heading to the gym, walking, running, biking, hiking, or traveling. And if the shoes get dirty, you can use a dampened cloth to rub off any scuffs. Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including starry copper, red, and light blue, all of which are available in sizes 5.5-13.5 for women and 4.5-12.5 for men.

Inzcou Running Shoes
Amazon

Buy It! Inzcou Running Sneakers, $30.38 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Over 4,300 Amazon shoppers have given the running sneakers a five-star rating. Even nurses have fallen in love with these sneakers, with one who's on their feet up to 16 hours a day calling them "comfortable" and admitting to having already bought three pairs. One user wrote, "I stand up at work for over 8+ [hours] and I have no pain when I wear these," while another enthused: "I hardly wear anything else."

A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "These shoes are the most comfortable I've ever worn." They explained that they're 66 years old and suffer from arthritis, making walking painful. Preparing for a recent vacation, they ordered these sneakers, writing: "Oh my goodness, I cannot believe how comfortable these shoes are! They are well padded, with padding also around the heel area, so no need to break in these shoes at all." They finished off by adding: "If you suffer from foot, leg, [or] hip pain, get these!"

Inzcou Running Shoes
Amazon

Head to Amazon to get the Inzcou Running Sneakers while they're on sale at Amazon.

