These Oprah-Approved Microwavable Slippers Are a Miracle for Chronically Cold Feet

Chronically cold toes require more than just a thick pair of socks when winter temperatures drop. Sure, house slippers with added insulation might do the trick, but if you're looking for an even more effective warming solution, consider one cozy microwavable option from Amazon that'll heat up your feet without fuss or fail.
Intelex Warmies are plush, faux-fur slippers that can either be used hot or cold for soothing foot comfort. Simply toss them in the microwave for up to 90 seconds to heat (or leave them in the freezer for a few hours to chill) and achieve the ideal feel-good temperature your tired toes are craving.
Not only are they a top pick for heat regulation, but they're also great for easing achy heels and arches after a long day on your feet. The infusion of fragrant French lavender releases a subtle scent for relaxing aromatherapy benefits, and a dried grain fill adds just enough pressure where you need it the most — though keep in mind that their weighted feel makes these slippers best suited for sitting and lounging.
A former Oprah's Favorite Things list-topper, Intelex Warmies Slippers are also well-loved by Amazon shoppers. The slippers now have more than 1,200 perfect reviews for their fuzzy, cozy feel and warming comfort.
One five-star reviewer who recommends them for flat feet, fallen arches, and arthritis pain calls them, "the best thing you can do for your feet," adding, "The second you put them on, you feel the difference. It's as if you slipped your feet into a pair of clouds. I find these SO comfortable that I wear them from the time I get up until I go to bed. Do your feet and yourself a favor and grab a pair. They will thank you!"
A word of warning: Refrain from microwaving these slippers for longer than the brand's recommended heat time to maintain a safe and satisfying user experience.
Intelex Warmies Heated Slippers for women fit sizes 6 through 10 and come in four colors, including neutrals gray and cream, as well as two fun patterns: a white spotted option called ″snowy″ and a leopard print called ″flirt-tawny″.
Purchase your preferred pair on Amazon from $19.99, and check out our favorite styles below.
