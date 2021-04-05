These 9 Amazon Swimsuits Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

This one-piece is a direct dupe of the ever-popular Summersalt wrap one-piece — but for less than half of the price. The suit is designed with the same plunging neckline and tied bow, and is printed in just as many color block patterns.

“This is the cutest bathing suit ever,” one shopper says. “It fits like a glove. Just enough cleavage to look cute, and the body clings tight and holds you in.”

Buy It! Cupshe Women's One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.99; amazon.com