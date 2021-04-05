These 9 Amazon Swimsuits Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
It may just be the beginning of April, but it's never too soon to start thinking about spring dresses, strappy sandals, and, of course, swimsuits. Luckily, a ton of bikinis and one-pieces have already begun cropping up on Amazon, and we found nine options that look way more expensive than they actually are — all for under $35.
From bright prints to muted solid tones, Amazon's selection of swimsuits includes something for everyone, whether you usually opt for one pieces or string bikinis. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best finds.
This one-piece is a direct dupe of the ever-popular Summersalt wrap one-piece — but for less than half of the price. The suit is designed with the same plunging neckline and tied bow, and is printed in just as many color block patterns.
“This is the cutest bathing suit ever,” one shopper says. “It fits like a glove. Just enough cleavage to look cute, and the body clings tight and holds you in.”
Buy It! Cupshe Women's One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.99; amazon.com
This cut-out bikini boasts a sexy low neck and high-waisted bottom, and comes with a removable padded push-up top. The swimsuit comes in a number of colors and patterns, including leopard, purple tie dye, and orange, and in sizes S to XL.
“This swimsuit is so flattering and unbelievably comfortable,” a shopper writes. “I love that, while it’s more high waisted, it doesn’t cut me off like other high-waisted swimsuits can. It sits seamlessly on my body and I love the cutout in the top.”
Buy It! Ruuhee Cutout Cheeky High Waisted Bikini, $19.99; amazon.com
If you’re looking for a string bikini that’s not the typical triangle style, try this spaghetti strap version that comes complete with tie closures at the front and on the sides. The two-piece is available in 32 colors in sizes S to XL.
“This swimsuit exceeded my expectations,” one shopper says. “Usually when I buy Zaful swimsuits it’s a hit or miss, but this was definitely a HIT.”
Buy It! Zaful Women's Cutout Spaghetti Strap Swimsuit, $23.99; amazon.com
For a pop of texture, try this V-neck one piece that boasts a plunging neckline, ruffled sleeves, and a lace-up back. Select from a number of colors, like pink, yellow, and burgundy, in sizes XS to XXL.
“This is seriously one of the cutest swimsuits,” a shopper says. “After three babies, this swimsuit is both sexy and flattering!”
Buy It! Cupshe Women's V-Neck One Piece, $28.99; amazon.com
This swimsuit is made with a blend of polyester and spandex and features an adjustable spaghetti strap top with underwire and a high-leg bottom. There are numerous color and print options to choose from, from floral pink to solid purple, in sizes XS to XL.
“This suit was soooo fire,” one shopper shares. “I got it for my bachelorette trip, and it was revealing in all the right places. Super cheeky but very cute. It’s easily one of my most favorite suits yet. Definitely [going to] be a hit next summer, and no doubt will be turning heads!”
Buy It! SweatyRocks Underwire Swimsuit, $22.99; amazon.com
This high-waisted bikini is made to make your legs look longer, and includes a short-sleeve top that can be worn up over your shoulders or down over your upper arms. It’s available in sizes S to XL and is printed in six patterns.
“I slayed this,” a reviewer says. “It’s perfect for curvy girls.”
Buy It! PrettyGarden High-Cut Bandeau Bikini Set, $26.99; amazon.com
For a simple, yet utilitarian suit, try the PrettyGarden low-cut one piece. Designed with a U-neck and low back, the suit shows off your curves while still being supportive enough to swim laps.
“I am in love!” one shopper says. “This is a must-buy bathing suit. It’s so sexy and flattering. This is by far one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon. It’s a little thicker than the normal bathing suit material, which helps keep everything in tight. This will look good on all body types!”
Buy It! PrettyGarden Women’s Simple Low Cut One-Piece Swimsuit, $28.99; amazon.com
This bikini is actually two styles in one: It can be worn as bandeau, or straps can be added for a more supportive fit. Choose from a host of solid colors, like green, white, and sky blue, in sizes S to XL.
“I received sooo many compliments, and when I posted pictures of myself wearing it on social media, many girls reached out to see where they could buy it because it looked cute on me!” one reviewer writes. “My favorite bikini ever! Will be purchasing more colors.”
Buy It! Pink Queen Women's Cheeky High Waist Bikini, $20.39 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
This monokini masquerades as a bikini thanks to the cut-outs in the back and front. Accented with spaghetti strap details, the chic bathing suit comes in 26 colors, including neon green and tie dye, in sizes S to XL.
“I wore this suit for my trip to Costa Rica,” one shopper says. “It made me sexy with the beautiful pop of yellow against my brown skin. I adored wearing the suit for the duration of my trip. Never have I ever felt so confident gallivanting [on] the beach!”
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.