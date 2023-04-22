Lifestyle Fashion This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon Shoppers swear they can fit “so much clothing” inside By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Nobody wants to be known as the "bag lady" on vacation — unless it's for the right reasons. Instead of decorating your arms with an array of bags while dragging a rolling suitcase through the airport, invest in a travel companion that combines both function with fashion. This way you'll be known as the "bag lady" for your cute accessory, not your assortment of shoulder-tensing totes. This Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set absolutely fits the bill; it's plenty spacious, multifunctional, and comes in an assortment of adorable designs. And if you act fast, you can snag the weekender bags while they're on sale for as little as $39 at Amazon — that's just $13 per piece! It's like a Russian doll for luggage, since the set consists of a large duffle along with a matching cosmetics carrier and a crossbody bag to boot — both of which are designed to easily fit inside the biggest bag. Each bag can be used separately, together, or however else you see fit — all for the price of one! Amazon Buy It! Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set in Pink Polka Dot, $44.09 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com The 16 Best Sunglasses for Women, Including Aviators, Cat Eyes, and Luxury Dupes The duffle bag features a "very roomy" interior, according to one reviewer, plus it's outfitted with one inner zip pocket and two slip pockets. You'll find two pockets on the bag's exterior, as well as two handles and an adjustable crossbody strap. The base of the bag has a handy shoe compartment with a waterproof lining that could be used to house electronics, jackets, towels, or any other odds and ends. To top it all off, the duffle also features a luggage sleeve for added convenience, so you can slide it over the handle of a rolling suitcase and walk around hands-free. All three components are made from canvas and complete with faux leather detailing. In addition to pink polka dots and vibrant floral patterns, you can also snag the weekender set in sleek neutrals like beige with brown trimming or black with quilted stitching. Discounts vary depending on the different styles. Amazon Buy It! Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set in Beige, $39.05 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Tory Burch Just Slashed Prices on Over 400 Spring Dresses, Handbags, and Sandals — Up to 50% Off More than 1,800 shoppers have given this travel bag set a five-star rating at Amazon. One reviewer called the set "durable and spacious," while another shared that they had "room to spare" when packing for a five-day trip. A third user raved that the bags were "perfect for a weekend getaway," then finished off by saying that it "comfortably fit two outfits, a sweater, pajamas, and two pairs of shoes in the bag, along with three filled cosmetic bags." And a final shopper used it as a carry-on bag for their child, explaining they could fit "seven to eight pairs of toddler shoes" and "so much clothing" inside. Do yourself a favor ahead of vacation season and snag the Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set while it's on sale for as little as $39 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set in Quilted Black, $44.09 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set in Floral, $45.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Gigi Hadid Grabbed Ice Cream in a Classic Warm-Weather Style We've Spotted on Oprah and Meghan Markle This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes