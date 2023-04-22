This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon

Shoppers swear they can fit “so much clothing” inside

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

Published on April 22, 2023

Ibfun Weekender Bag Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Nobody wants to be known as the "bag lady" on vacation — unless it's for the right reasons. Instead of decorating your arms with an array of bags while dragging a rolling suitcase through the airport, invest in a travel companion that combines both function with fashion. This way you'll be known as the "bag lady" for your cute accessory, not your assortment of shoulder-tensing totes.

This Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set absolutely fits the bill; it's plenty spacious, multifunctional, and comes in an assortment of adorable designs. And if you act fast, you can snag the weekender bags while they're on sale for as little as $39 at Amazon — that's just $13 per piece!

It's like a Russian doll for luggage, since the set consists of a large duffle along with a matching cosmetics carrier and a crossbody bag to boot — both of which are designed to easily fit inside the biggest bag. Each bag can be used separately, together, or however else you see fit — all for the price of one!

Ibfun Weekender Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set in Pink Polka Dot, $44.09 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

The duffle bag features a "very roomy" interior, according to one reviewer, plus it's outfitted with one inner zip pocket and two slip pockets. You'll find two pockets on the bag's exterior, as well as two handles and an adjustable crossbody strap. The base of the bag has a handy shoe compartment with a waterproof lining that could be used to house electronics, jackets, towels, or any other odds and ends. To top it all off, the duffle also features a luggage sleeve for added convenience, so you can slide it over the handle of a rolling suitcase and walk around hands-free.

All three components are made from canvas and complete with faux leather detailing. In addition to pink polka dots and vibrant floral patterns, you can also snag the weekender set in sleek neutrals like beige with brown trimming or black with quilted stitching. Discounts vary depending on the different styles.

Ibfun Weekender Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set in Beige, $39.05 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

More than 1,800 shoppers have given this travel bag set a five-star rating at Amazon. One reviewer called the set "durable and spacious," while another shared that they had "room to spare" when packing for a five-day trip.

A third user raved that the bags were "perfect for a weekend getaway," then finished off by saying that it "comfortably fit two outfits, a sweater, pajamas, and two pairs of shoes in the bag, along with three filled cosmetic bags." And a final shopper used it as a carry-on bag for their child, explaining they could fit "seven to eight pairs of toddler shoes" and "so much clothing" inside.

Do yourself a favor ahead of vacation season and snag the Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set while it's on sale for as little as $39 at Amazon.

Ibfun Weekender Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set in Quilted Black, $44.09 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Ibfun Weekender Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Ibfun 3-Piece Canvas Weekender Bag Set in Floral, $45.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

