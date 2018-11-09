Hunter Boots (Even the Classic Ones) Are Way Marked Down at Nordstrom Right Now

Alex Apatoff
November 09, 2018 12:24 PM
When it comes to classic style, it’s hard to beat Hunter boots. After all, there aren’t many brands worn enthusiastically by both the Queen of England and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The 162-year-old brand still makes its most iconic style, launched in 1956, by hand from 28 different parts, and it’s earned its rightful place as both a practical piece of attire as well as a major fashion statement (no one will ever forget Kate Moss wearing them at Glastonbury). They’re a little pricier than your average pair of rainboots, though, which is why it’s so exciting when styles – especially in the more traditional colors – go on sale. And right now, that’s happening at Nordstrom.

A number of the brand's styles are marked down 30 percent or more, and if you want to go bold, there are plenty of choices, including silver, red-and-pink tall boots and high-fashion print If you’ve already got a classic pair and want to branch out, go wild! But if you’re looking to invest in something classic – and possibly find yourself twinning with Meghan Markle – here are five of our favorite pieces to indulge in (on sale!) right now.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Hunter Original tall rain boot, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Hunter Refined knee rainboot, $130.65 (orig. $195); nordstrom.com

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Hunter Refined high-gloss quilted rainboot, $129.90 (orig. $195); nordstrom.com

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Hunter Original short rain boot, $89.90 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Hunter Refined quilted gloss Chelsea boot, $99.90 (orig. $155); nordstrom.com

