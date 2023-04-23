These Comfy Socks Are My Go-To Replacements for Worn-Out Pairs, and They're Just $3 at Amazon Right Now

Whether I'm shopping for footwear or underwear, one of the main qualities I look for when building any part of my wardrobe is comfort. And as someone who lives in a city and walks everywhere (I averaged 4.3 miles a day this week), not only do my everyday shoes need to be comfortable, but so do my socks.

After buying the Hue Quarter Top Socks from Amazon last year, they quickly became my go-to socks. Currently on sale, the socks are made mostly of a cotton that's soft, durable, and breathable. The main reason I reach for them more than any other pair is their cushioned soles that make them extra comfy. Plus, none of my Hue socks have any holes despite how much I wear them. They've even outlived thinner socks I've received as gifts more recently.

Nothing ruins my day faster than a sock slipping down — and then slipping down again immediately after I pull it up. That's why I appreciate the Hue socks' above-ankle length that has secure ribbing. I've worn them countless times over the past year and they always stay in place, even during hilly five-mile trail runs or long walks on rainy days.

Available in one size, the socks come in a set of six. Right now, the pack with a mix of white and black socks is 30 percent off. That comes out to just $2.60 per pair — a steal!

I'm not the only fan of these comfy socks. More than 1,600 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating. In the review section, shoppers agree that they're "soft and comfortable." Like me, some shoppers wear them year-round, with one writing, "They feel good [in] summer and winter."

To replace my missing and worn out socks, I plan on stocking up on the Hue Quarter Top Socks while they're up to 30 percent off at Amazon — and you should too.

