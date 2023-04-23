These Comfy Socks Are My Go-To Replacements for Worn-Out Pairs, and They're Just $3 at Amazon Right Now

Snag them for 30 percent off

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

First-Person Review (Week 3) TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Whether I'm shopping for footwear or underwear, one of the main qualities I look for when building any part of my wardrobe is comfort. And as someone who lives in a city and walks everywhere (I averaged 4.3 miles a day this week), not only do my everyday shoes need to be comfortable, but so do my socks.

After buying the Hue Quarter Top Socks from Amazon last year, they quickly became my go-to socks. Currently on sale, the socks are made mostly of a cotton that's soft, durable, and breathable. The main reason I reach for them more than any other pair is their cushioned soles that make them extra comfy. Plus, none of my Hue socks have any holes despite how much I wear them. They've even outlived thinner socks I've received as gifts more recently.

HUE Women's Quarter Top with Cushion 6 Pack
Amazon

Buy It! Hue Quarter Top with Cushion Socks 6-Pack in Multi, $12.60 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Nothing ruins my day faster than a sock slipping down — and then slipping down again immediately after I pull it up. That's why I appreciate the Hue socks' above-ankle length that has secure ribbing. I've worn them countless times over the past year and they always stay in place, even during hilly five-mile trail runs or long walks on rainy days.

Available in one size, the socks come in a set of six. Right now, the pack with a mix of white and black socks is 30 percent off. That comes out to just $2.60 per pair — a steal!

I'm not the only fan of these comfy socks. More than 1,600 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating. In the review section, shoppers agree that they're "soft and comfortable." Like me, some shoppers wear them year-round, with one writing, "They feel good [in] summer and winter."

To replace my missing and worn out socks, I plan on stocking up on the Hue Quarter Top Socks while they're up to 30 percent off at Amazon — and you should too.

HUE Women's Quarter Top with Cushion 6 Pack
Amazon

Buy It! Hue Quarter Top with Cushion Socks 6-Pack in White, $17.64; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals TOUT
Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44
Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam Tout
These Memory Foam Pillows Are So Comfy, It's 'Hard to Get Out of Bed' — and They're Just $15 Apiece
Related Articles
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly's Spring-Perfect Outfit Includes These Comfy Sandals We Turn to Every Summer
Ibfun Weekender Bag Tout
This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Tout
This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes
Milumia Women's Casual Blouse Tout
This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22
brie larson marvel chantelle bra
The Brand Behind Brie Larson's Bra Magic from the Set of 'The Marvels' Is on Sale on Amazon
Taylor Swift saddle bag TOUT
Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style
Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch Just Slashed Prices on Over 400 Spring Dresses, Handbags, and Sandals — Up to 50% Off
Feethit Womens Walking Shoes Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Feet 'Never Ache' in These Sneakers — and They're on Sale
Jen Garner + Reese white button down TOUT
Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale
stitch fix review
I Finally Tried Stitch Fix to See What All the Hype Is About, and I Wasn't Disappointed
Amazon Coachella Fashion tout
Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long
Target Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer