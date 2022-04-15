Christina Hall's Sneakers from This Kate Middleton-Approved Brand Are Trending for Spring — and Secretly Comfy
Anyone who's a fan of Christina Hall's interior design skills is likely also obsessed with her eye-catching sense of style. And if there's one thing we're eyeing from her closet for spring, it's these comfy sneakers that can be purchased from Amazon.
In a photo she posted on Instagram last week, Hall is wearing sneakers from Italian sneaker brand Superga. If that name sounds familiar, you may have heard of it thanks to its huge celeb following that includes Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowsiki, and Ariana Grande — among others.
So why are we rushing to add Hall's sneakers to our carts? Well, she's wearing one of the brand's popular platform sneakers, a shoe style that's going to be everywhere this spring — and for good reason. Platform shoes are an easy way to add height without reaching for a pair of heels. Plus, the extra space between the footbed and the sole leaves plenty of room for cushioning to keep you comfortable. Another noteworthy feature of platform shoes is the sturdy outsoles that make them durable.
If you want to get in on the platform shoe trend, Hall's pick is a no-brainer. Available in white and black, the Superga shoes have a lace-up design and a leather upper, giving them a polished look. (There are also a few sizes in white canvas left to shop.) With a 1.5-inch platform, they'll give you a considerable boost. Even better, the cushioned footbed provides extra support.
Buy It! Superga Women's Nappa Sneaker in White Leather, $98.95; amazon.com
Hall dressed up the sneakers with a dreamy skirt from LoveShackFancy and a knit sweater. Whether you're going to an Easter celebration or a graduation, you can also easily — er, — elevate them with a dress. And as with most sneakers, you can dress them down, too: Just pair them with leggings, jeans, or shorts for a casual look.
For comfy shoes you'll want to keep on all spring, head to Amazon to snap up a pair of the Superga Women's Nappa Sneaker.
