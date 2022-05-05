This Chart-Climbing Maxi Dress with Pockets Is an 'Easy Summer Wardrobe Staple,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
If you plan on throwing on breezy staples when the warm weather arrives, start with this maxi dress Amazon shoppers can't get enough of right now.
On sale for up to 34 percent off, the Hount Maxi Dress has been climbing up the site's Movers and Shakers fashion chart this week — meaning droves of shoppers have been adding it to their carts. In fact, it's currently so in demand that it's one of the top-selling dresses on Amazon.
The soft sleeveless dress features a scoop neck, two roomy pockets, and an elastic waist. Ruching below the waist gives it a flowy look that's cute for summer, whether you're headed to the beach, a brunch, or the grocery store.
Designed with different body types in mind, the dress is available in sizes up to 2XL. It comes in 31 colors, including blue, green, red, and black. A slew of colors also feature fun patterns, from stripes to florals. There is a selection of colors that come in a long-sleeve design, too.
While pricing varies by the color you opt for, there are a bunch of colors on sale for as little as $27.
Buy It! Hount Maxi Dress in Army Green, $26.33 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
More than 6,500 customers have given the dress a five-star rating, calling it "flattering and comfortable" in reviews. They say it has a "perfect fit" that's "not too tight or not too loose." Shoppers are also obsessed with the "handy" pockets that "lay flat," so you "can't even tell they are there."
A go-to piece for warm weather, it's " breathable," "lightweight," and "super comfortable in summer heat." One reviewer simply described the dress as an "easy summer wardrobe staple." And wherever shoppers have worn the "versatile" piece – casual outdoor weddings, graduation parties, errands – they get "lots of compliments."
There's no end date listed for this deal, so snap up the Hount Maxi Dress while it's still on sale at Amazon.
Buy It! Hount Maxi Dress in Blue, $26.33 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hount Maxi Dress in Black, $26.33 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hount Maxi Dress in Blue White, $26.33 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
