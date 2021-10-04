Shoppers Love Amazon's Best-Selling Sweater Vest So Much, They're Buying Multiples
The fall fashion season is in full swing. Celebs are sporting their coziest favorites and retailers continue to unveil fashionable new pieces sure to charm shoppers. As for what cozy-weather staples are currently trending, a current Amazon best-seller indicates this could be the season for changing up your sweater collection.
It's no secret that sweaters are a fall essential, but this year it appears that sweater vests are having a major fashion moment. There are countless variations of the style to choose from, and over on Amazon, the top-selling spot currently belongs to an oversized, cable knit v-neck style from Hotapei. As one shopper wrote, "It's a very soft material and fits great. I am so impressed with the quality for the price. It's definitely a new fall staple for my wardrobe."
Buy It! Hotapei Sweater Vest, $27.99; amazon.com
Available in multiple colors and prints sure to suit you every fall fashion mood, this particular sleeveless sweater was made for a loose, casual fit. Plus, its oversized appearance means that you can easily slip it on over other clothing items for a layered look.
It took only a single wear for one shopper to fall in love. "I ordered more after washing and wearing the first one," they wrote. "The knit is thick and soft with well defined cables on both front and back." For those that prefer a different knit style, you can pick up a vest without the cable threading.
As the vest is intended to look larger on your frame, one shopper suggested purchasing the sweater in your truest size. They went on to note that the item is of "great quality, comfy, soft, and washes well."
Popular among modern day consumers, one shopper couldn't help but point out that sweater vests come with some fashionable history. "I'm an '80s kid, so I've definitely been waiting for these vests to make a comeback. This is one of my favs in my wardrobe. Very versatile," they wrote.
The versatility of these vests didn't go unnoticed by others, including reviewers that planned to wear the piece over a white shirt and with dresses. How you style this sweater will remain up to you, but with multiple colors to choose from, don't be surprised if you follow in the fashionable footsteps of other reviewers and pick up multiples of this top-selling sweater vest.
Buy It! Hotapei Sweater Vest, $28.98 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hotapei Sweater Vest, $27.98 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hotapei Sweater Vest, $29.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Hotapei Sweater Vest, $27.98; amazon.com
