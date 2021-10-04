Shoppers Love Amazon's Best-Selling Sweater Vest So Much, They're Buying Multiples

It's no secret that sweaters are a fall essential, but this year it appears that sweater vests are having a major fashion moment. There are countless variations of the style to choose from, and over on Amazon, the top-selling spot currently belongs to an oversized, cable knit v-neck style from Hotapei. As one shopper wrote, "It's a very soft material and fits great. I am so impressed with the quality for the price. It's definitely a new fall staple for my wardrobe."