These Memory Foam Slippers Are an Amazon Customer Favorite — and They’re 30% Off

Aside from a soft, thick blanket, cozy slippers are a top essential during the winter. In the depths of the colder months, your feet cry out for protection against chilly hardwood floors — and a humble pair of socks simply won't cut it. So instead of pulling on multiple socks and tucking your toes under the couch cushions, consider snagging a pair of the HomeIdeas Suede Moccasin Memory Foam House Slippers that are currently on sale at Amazon.
Along with a warm faux fur lining, the slippers are designed with four layers of cushion to provide plenty of support while reducing stress on your feet. The anti-slip rubber outsoles offer secure footing on any indoor surface while still remaining durable. Plus, the high-density memory foam insoles will mold to your feet for lasting comfort.
Buy It! HomeIdeas Women's Moccasin Memory Foam Slippers, $18.70 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
They're available in US sizes six to 11, but the brand recommends sizing up because the slippers tend to run small. You can choose from five different colors — red, brown, gray, dark gray, and space black — all of which are on sale. Depending on the color you go with, prices range from $17.84 to $18.70 a pair.
The HomeIdeas slippers are also currently one of Amazon customers' most-loved fashion items, with over 7,000 shoppers leaving them a five-star rating. Reviewers say the slippers are "great for colder climates" and an "inexpensive, luxurious comfort" — and they second the recommendation to size up.
"I bought these slippers for wintertime when I feel like my toes are going to fall off. No need to worry about that with these slippers," one said. "The memory foam in the bottom curves around your foot and the faux fur lining generates plenty of heat for the winter. The bottom of the slipper is a hard rubber sole so I have no issues walking the dog in the yard wearing these."
"Cinderella wishes she had these slippers," wrote another shopper. "These were purchased for my mother. She needed slippers with a good rubber sole that wouldn't slide off her feet. Further she is cold natured and they need to be warm. These slippers were the perfect item. "
Shop the under-$20 moccasin slippers on Amazon so your feet can stay warm for the rest of winter.
