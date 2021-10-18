You Only Have Until Midnight to Score 50% Off the Coziest Old Navy Holiday Pajamas for the Whole Family
Getting in the holiday spirit this year just got so much easier thanks to Old Navy's huge sale on festive pajamas for the whole family — including pups.
Today only, the retailer is offering 50 percent off most of its cozy Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas pajamas. So whether you want to spook up your sleepwear this month or add some cheer to your loungewear ahead of the holiday season, you won't want to miss out on these deals.
For Halloween, there are three women's matching graphic sets on sale for $20 that all come with a T-shirt and leggings, including an orange set with cartoon bats. Plus, both the spider and eyeball-themed sets have glow-in-the-dark graphics. The gender-neutral kids' sets are on sale for just $11.
Buy It! Halloween Matching Graphic Pajama Set for Women, $20 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Halloween Matching Graphic Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids, $10.98 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com
If you want to get cozy after your Turkey Day feast, there are plenty of Thanksgiving pajamas on sale, too. These men's flannel pajama pants feature all the best parts of the holiday and fall, including pumpkins, autumn leaves, tasty pie, and steamy beverages. The print is also available in a kids' set that comes with a red long-sleeve graphic T-shirt that reads: "thankful every day."
Buy It! Thanksgiving Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids, $15 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com
While the holiday season is still a couple months away, if you're looking to gift festive pajamas this year, it's a good idea to start holiday shopping now, so you don't have to deal with predicted shipping and supply chain issues.
Now's also a great time to stock up on holiday pajamas for yourself (and your family), not only because of the sale, but also because you won't have to wait until Christmas morning to sport them: Many of the pajamas feature plaid designs that are perfect for fall and winter. But there are also matching Christmas-themed T-shirts that you can wear when the holiday season arrives. You can snag them for $7.50 with the deal.
Right now, there are 15 women's Christmas pajama pant styles that are marked down from $20 to just $10. The best deal? These flannel sets that are marked down from $40 to just $14.
Buy It! Christmas Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Set for Women, $14 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com
Popular styles are already selling out. So head to Old Navy to check out the holiday pajama sale and snap up your favorite sets before the sale ends tonight.
Buy It! Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Women $9.99, (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Shorts for Women, $7.49 (orig. $14.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Men, $12.50 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set for Kids, $12 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set for Men, $14 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com
- You Only Have Until Midnight to Score 50% Off the Coziest Old Navy Holiday Pajamas for the Whole Family
- Amazon Has Hundreds of Extra Discounts Hiding in Plain Sight on Best-Selling Pillows, Air Fryers, and More
- This Top-Rated Toothbrush Flosses Your Teeth While You Brush — and It's on Sale for 24 Hours Only
- There Are 6,000+ New Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — Including a Puffer Jacket for Up to 55% Off