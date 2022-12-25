Psst: Jennifer Garner's Exact Comfy Sneakers Are Quietly on Sale at Zappos

No pair of shoes is more important on your shoe rack than everyday supportive sneakers, and right now, one of the brands that does it best — Hoka — is on sale at Zappos.

Hoka is known for its cushioned, comfortable running shoes that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon wear for far more than just exercising. The former has been spotted in a baby blue and orange version of the brand's Bondi 7 style multiple times over the past year, and right now, her exact pick is 20 percent off. But hurry — some colors have already sold out.

Hoka has also solidified a fan in Cameron Diaz, who donned the brand's Clifton Edge Shoe during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year. She paired the supportive sneakers with black capri pants and an oversized white blazer, proving that the comfy kicks can easily transition from the gym to the office. While her exact style is not on sale right now, a men's version of the shoe in funky colors is.

It's not just A-listers who favor Hoka shoes: Thousands of customers rave about how comfortable the sneakers are, too. Even nurses who work standing up claim that Hokas keep their feet comfortable during 12-hour shifts. Plus, some Radio City Rockettes who dance for six hours every day trust the brand's shoes to soothe their sore feet post-performance.

The Hoka Women's Arahi 6 sneakers are a smart choice. Available in a cool gray color with lilac accents, these comfy kicks will complement any athleisure outfit in your wardrobe. One glowing customer review of the Arahi 6 reads, "My hips, knees and my feet feel supported. I am able to work longer hours in less pain!"

Some of the most popular men's Hoka styles are also marked down right now, like the all-terrain Hoka Challenger ATR 6, which features protective cushioning in the midsole that's supportive enough for trail runs, yet light enough to hit your stride on the pavement. Customers raved about the sneaker's supportive structure, which has "just enough cushion for comfort" while remaining lightweight.

Many customer-loved pairs of Hoka shoes are selling out, so this is officially your sign to run, not walk, to Zappos and snag a pair for yourself.

