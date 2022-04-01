These Under-$50 Spring Dresses Look So Luxe, You'll Never Guess Where They're From
If you've ever shopped at H&M then you're well aware that it has stylish pieces at affordable prices, and if you didn't, here's your wake-up call. Right now the site is stocked full of spring and summer dresses that cost less than $50 each, which is a steal considering how high-end they look.
You'll find bright colors, floral prints, and breathable fabrics that'll be the perfect transitional piece for the seasons ahead. There are more than 700 dresses available, but we already did the hard part and narrowed it down to 12 styles that are well worth adding to your closet.
H&M Spring Dresses
- H&M Mama Knot-Detail Satin Dress, $49.99
- H&M Cotton Halterneck Dress, $12.99
- H&M Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $34.99
- H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress, $24.99
- H&M Rib-Knit Dress, $39.99
- H&M Calf-Length Shirt Dress, $19.99
- H&M Voluminous Linen-Blend Dress, $34.99
- H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress with Removable Tie Belt, $29.99
- H&M V-Neck Tie-Belt Dress, $34.99
- H&M Cut-Out Jacket Dress, $49.99
- H&M Smock-Detail Dress, $24.99
- H&M Wide-Cut Cotton Dress, $34.99
Reach for this baby blue satin dress with knot detailing whenever you want an elegant look that's ideal for date nights and spring weddings. It has a high neckline and goes below the knee for a more modest silhouette, but also provides nice shaping thanks to the tapered fit. The best part? You can dress it up or keep it casual depending on the accessories you choose: Wear it with block heels and gold statement jewelry to really stand out or with a clean pair of sneakers to be more casual.
Buy It! H&M Mama Knot-Detail Satin Dress, $49.99; hm.com
Speaking of a dress you can style in a variety of ways, this wide-cut floral dress is another great pick. Keep this number in mind for when you want to wear a dress to the office and don't have time to fully accessorize — the bold floral print will be the star of the show. And did we mention it's made with soft cotton? It might have quarter-length sleeves, but the flowy design and soft breathable fabric will help keep you cool, even in the heat. It also comes in two other colors and patterns, so if you like it, don't hesitate to stock up on multiples.
Buy It! H&M Wide-Cut Cotton Dress, $34.99; hm.com
Looking for something a little less modest and more for going out with friends? We've got you covered there, too. This bodycon halter dress shows off your curves with a sleeveless V-neck design that'll look great with a statement necklace, earrings, or both. Since it's made with a blend of cotton and spandex, it'll stretch and form to your body so you won't have to worry about feeling constricted. The pastel pink shade is most ideal for spring, but if you prefer more neutral colors those are available as well.
Buy It! H&M Cotton Halterneck Dress, 12.99; hm.com
Most of the dresses on our list are available in XS–2XL, and a lot of sizes are still in stock. A few are going quick, though, so don't think too long before filling your cart. After all, you can never have too many options to choose from. Keep scrolling to see more under-$50 dresses you can shop at H&M.
Buy It! H&M Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $34.99; hm.com
Buy It! H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress, $24.99; hm.com
Buy It! H&M Rib-Knit Dress, $39.99; hm.com
Buy It! H&M Calf-Length Shirt Dress, $19.99; hm.com
Buy It! H&M Voluminous Linen-Blend Dress, $34.99; hm.com
Buy It! H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress with Removable Tie Belt, $29.99; hm.com
Buy It! H&M V-Neck Tie-Belt Dress, $34.99; hm.com
Buy It! H&M Cut-Out Jacket Dress, $49.99; hm.com
Buy It! H&M Smock-Detail Dress, $24.99; hm.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- These Under-$50 Spring Dresses Look So Luxe, You'll Never Guess Where They're From
- My Best-Kept Fashion Secret Is This Affordable Nordstrom Brand — and So Many Sleek Styles Are on Sale
- Reese Witherspoon Just Proved That the Hassle-Free Shoe You Probably Wore as a Kid Is Totally for Adults, Too
- Amazon's Best-Selling Sports Bra Doubles as a Tank Top, and It Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is