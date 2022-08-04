Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Airy Dress with Pockets — and It's on Sale Right Now

Between sweat-wicking activewear and lightweight linen pieces, there are plenty of clothes that can keep you cool and comfortable in summer heat. And right now, droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up one particular breezy dress that's up to 50 percent off.

This week, the HiMone Sleeveless Dress landed a top spot on Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the site's most popular clothes and accessories in real time. And it's currently ranking on the best-selling casual dresses chart as well — meaning shoppers are still flocking to the airy dress.

The flowy dress is super cute thanks to its fitted bodice back design and flared skirt that has two side pockets. Made mostly of rayon, the dress is soft and lightweight; it's also made with some spandex that gives it some stretch. Plus, the material is machine-washable, so it's easy to clean.

Buy It! HiMone Sleeveless Dress with Pockets, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

The simple style can be dressed up and accessorized for all sorts of occasions. For an everyday look, pair it with some comfy sneakers and a convertible tote bag. And if you're headed to the office or date night, throw on some platform sandals and your favorite jewelry.

Available in sizes XS to XXL, the dress comes in 42 colors, including shades of blue, purple, and green. You can also take your pick from playful patterns. Pricing depends on the color you opt for, but when you click to apply the coupon listed in the product description, select colors are on sale for as little as $18.

The popular dress has racked up more than 11,900 five-star ratings from customers who say it's "cute and comfortable." They point out that the "light" and "breathable" material makes it "great for summer."

Reviewers also appreciate its "flattering cut," with one saying, "It looks great on and feels comfy as PJ's!" And another shopper wrote, "It looks amazing and I get so many compliments on it, not to mention the pockets are a great touch!"

Head to Amazon to pick up the HiMone Sleeveless Dress while it's still on sale in select colors!

