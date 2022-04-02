Shop

This 'Cute and Functional' One-Piece Swimsuit with Nearly 13,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale at Amazon

“It has that hint of sex appeal, but is perfect for me chasing after my kiddos”
By Claire Harmeyer April 02, 2022 09:00 AM
Packing for a spring break getaway is the perfect opportunity to embrace fun fashion. Think bright bucket hats, colorful sandals, and breezy dresses in playful prints. But the one thing that's not quite as enjoyable to shop for? Swimsuits.

Let's be honest: Trying on swimsuits can be a nightmare. Often, fabrics are itchy, straps dig into your shoulders, and don't even get us started on the wedgies. This year, why not avoid the inevitable dressing room disappointment and get a trusty top-rated swimsuit delivered straight to you? Amazon shoppers have found the ideal option for you to add to your cart and then your suitcase — and it happens to be on sale.

The Hilor One Piece Swimsuit — which typically costs $40 — has been an Amazon shopper favorite for years, and right now, it's on sale for $34. The popular pick has racked up nearly 13,000 five-star ratings so far, with customers raving about how comfortable, flattering, and stylish it is. Many women with bigger chests note that it's super supportive, and moms in particular love the coverage this one-piece swimsuit provides, with one claiming it offers "a hint of sex appeal" but still keeps them feeling secure when "chasing [the] kiddos."

Another reviewer says the top-rated bathing suit strikes "a good balance between cute and functional," which is a tricky combo to achieve. It's available in a whopping 45 colors — like ocean blue and deep red — and bold patterns, like tropical palm leaves and pretty pineapples. It also includes wire-free removable bra pads, so you can customize the suit to your cup size. 

We can already see ourselves feeling confident walking on a beach in this one-piece swimsuit in just a few weeks. And beyond spring break, this flattering bathing suit is going to be our go-to during pool days and boating excursions this summer. Shop more colors of the top-rated swimsuit while it's on sale at Amazon below.

