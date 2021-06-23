This One-Piece Swimsuit Has 10,000 Reviews - and It's On Sale for $27 for Amazon Prime Day
Just like the summer, Amazon Prime Day is underway. But unlike our favorite season, the deals will expire tonight at midnight PT. There's still plenty of time to shop, especially if you're prepping for summer getaways to the beach or pool. Before you pack your bag and head off to the water, shop this one-piece ruffle swimsuit by Hilor that's on sale for as low as $27.
The bathing suit features a classic ruffle detail across one shoulder with ruching in the front that helps it form to the body, according to the brand. Like other quality suits, Hilor's designs are fully lined, though unlike many others, this asymmetrical design is available in 44 colors.
Other than fit, style, and quality, affordability is top-of-mind for shoppers. The Hilor One-Piece Ruffle Swimsuit meets the must-haves in every category, according to shoppers who have left more than 10,500 reviews, commenting on the suit's style, fit, and price point.
"I NEVER write Amazon reviews. Never once. But this suit is so cute and super flattering I feel the need to let everyone know it," notes one five-star reviewer. "I did size up like other reviews recommended but only about one size and it fits perfectly."
"Wonderful suit," said another reviewer. "I couldn't believe the quality of this suit for the price. Lots of support throughout, especially on [the] tummy area. Cute ruching."
With Amazon Prime's standard two-day shipping, if you order your suit tonight it will arrive in time for you to wear it this weekend. So, take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale and save at least 15 percent when you shop now.
