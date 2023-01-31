Hilary Duff's Cozy Zip-Up Sweater Is a Practical Choice for Getting Ready in the Morning

Hilary Duff is always one to nail a fashion look, even when she's getting ready.

The How I Met Your Father star recently shared a photo on her Instagram Stories getting full glam done for an event while wearing a relaxed zip-up sweater. While we don't know where her exact sweater is from, one thing's for sure: Duff is making a case for the cozy winter wardrobe staple.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

As she demonstrated, zip-up sweaters are a practical choice when getting ready in the morning because they can be easily removed to change into what you're wearing for the day. They're also a cute layer that can be quickly thrown on before leaving the house for running errands or walking the dog.

It's one of those styles that will make you look pulled together no matter what you're wearing it with — from leggings and sneakers to jeans and boots. Duff's zip-up jacket is also right on trend in a goes-with-everything off-white color.

Shop Zip-Up Sweaters Inspired by Hilary Duff

Btfbm Half-Zip Pullover Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

PrettyGarden Oversized Zip-Up Sweater; $39.99; amazon.com

Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater, $145; everlane.com

lilima Open Front Zip-Up Cardigan Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com

Abercrombie Double Zipper Ribbed Cardigan in Brown, $29.99 (orig. $80); abercrombie.com

When shopping for yourself, any neutral tone will do. Take your pick from black to mocha to crisp, winter white. The key is finding one made from a soft, ribbed knit fabric, which is more elevated than a cotton sweater, but just as snuggly and warm.

If you're looking for a classic investment piece that will last for years to come, Everlane's Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater is a bit of an investment. The collared style comes in both black and deep camel, as well a few colorful options if you're feeling bold. It has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "somehow lightweight but thick and warm at the same time."

Amazon

Buy It! Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater, $145; everlane.com

Amazon also has some very affordable options, like this one that's only $40. It's available in sizes S to XL and comes in 10 colors, which shoppers can't get enough of. One five-star reviewer said, "It's high-quality, well-made, soft to the touch, but not too heavy to where I feel overheated or itchy."

Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Oversized Zip-Up Sweater; $39.99; amazon.com

There's also this adorable double zippered sweater that's majorly discounted at Abercrombie right now, and sizes are selling out fast. No matter which style you choose, it's sure to become a new go-to in your closet.

Keep scrolling to shop more zippered collar sweaters inspired by Hilary Duff.

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Half-Zip Pullover Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! lilima Open Front Zip-Up Cardigan Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com

Abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie Double Zipper Ribbed Cardigan in Brown, $29.99 (orig. $80); abercrombie.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.