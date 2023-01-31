Lifestyle Fashion Hilary Duff's Cozy Zip-Up Sweater Is a Practical Choice for Getting Ready in the Morning Similar styles start at just $30 By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Instagram Website Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 31, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Hilary Duff is always one to nail a fashion look, even when she's getting ready. The How I Met Your Father star recently shared a photo on her Instagram Stories getting full glam done for an event while wearing a relaxed zip-up sweater. While we don't know where her exact sweater is from, one thing's for sure: Duff is making a case for the cozy winter wardrobe staple. Hilary Duff/Instagram Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. As she demonstrated, zip-up sweaters are a practical choice when getting ready in the morning because they can be easily removed to change into what you're wearing for the day. They're also a cute layer that can be quickly thrown on before leaving the house for running errands or walking the dog. It's one of those styles that will make you look pulled together no matter what you're wearing it with — from leggings and sneakers to jeans and boots. Duff's zip-up jacket is also right on trend in a goes-with-everything off-white color. Shop Zip-Up Sweaters Inspired by Hilary Duff Btfbm Half-Zip Pullover Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com PrettyGarden Oversized Zip-Up Sweater; $39.99; amazon.com Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater, $145; everlane.com lilima Open Front Zip-Up Cardigan Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com Abercrombie Double Zipper Ribbed Cardigan in Brown, $29.99 (orig. $80); abercrombie.com When shopping for yourself, any neutral tone will do. Take your pick from black to mocha to crisp, winter white. The key is finding one made from a soft, ribbed knit fabric, which is more elevated than a cotton sweater, but just as snuggly and warm. If you're looking for a classic investment piece that will last for years to come, Everlane's Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater is a bit of an investment. The collared style comes in both black and deep camel, as well a few colorful options if you're feeling bold. It has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "somehow lightweight but thick and warm at the same time." Amazon Buy It! Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater, $145; everlane.com Amazon also has some very affordable options, like this one that's only $40. It's available in sizes S to XL and comes in 10 colors, which shoppers can't get enough of. One five-star reviewer said, "It's high-quality, well-made, soft to the touch, but not too heavy to where I feel overheated or itchy." Amazon Buy It! PrettyGarden Oversized Zip-Up Sweater; $39.99; amazon.com There's also this adorable double zippered sweater that's majorly discounted at Abercrombie right now, and sizes are selling out fast. No matter which style you choose, it's sure to become a new go-to in your closet. Keep scrolling to shop more zippered collar sweaters inspired by Hilary Duff. Amazon Buy It! Btfbm Half-Zip Pullover Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! lilima Open Front Zip-Up Cardigan Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com Abercrombie Buy It! Abercrombie Double Zipper Ribbed Cardigan in Brown, $29.99 (orig. $80); abercrombie.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping My Mom Gives Me These Super Soft Pajamas Every Christmas, so Now I'm Giving Them to Her for Valentine's Day This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Is 52% Off Right Now — and Shoppers Say Their Floors 'Have Never Been Cleaner' Kate Middleton's Royal Take on the Barbiecore Trend Is Elegant and Easy to Copy