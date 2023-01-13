Hilary Duff Saw 'Funny Girl' on Broadway Wearing the Cozy, Chic Dress Trend That Kate Middleton Wears, Too

Hey now, Hilary Duff's turtleneck dress is what dreams are made of.

The Disney Channel alum recently saw the Broadway revival of Funny Girl with friends, and shared her support for Lea Michele, who stars in the production as Fanny Brice. Sadly, Duff didn't step on stage to perform her iconic Lizzie McGuire bop, but her taupe turtleneck dress definitely stole the show — even from the audience.

The How I Met Your Father star shared photos of the theater excursion on Instagram, including a group shot where we get a good look at the actress' cozy yet polished winter outfit. While the low lighting in the theater and the bright NYC lights outside make it hard to tell the exact hue of the long sleeve maxi dress, it appears to be a warm, neutral, camel shade.

She styled the look with a chunky necklace and gold hoop earrings (a recurring accessory choice for the star). The ensemble was completed with white, pointed-toe booties and a warm shawl-collared coat in a coordinating brown color.

The winter-friendly dress silhouette seems to be a go-to in Kate Middleton's wardrobe, too. Last year, she wore turtleneck dresses twice — first, in a neutral color and then in olive green. She also wore the style back in January 2022, so it's clearly become something of a staple for the Princess.

So, "Why Not" give the turtleneck dress trend a shot with these six similar options? With these swanky dresses on, people might even start mistaking you for someone famous — they're that good.

Turtleneck Dresses Inspired by Hilary Duff

Over 2,600 shoppers have given this Amazon midi turtleneck sweater dress a five-star rating. It comes in 36 colors and patterns, and the bodycon fit is great to layer under blazers, bombers, or button-ups. One shopper called it "flattering" and "warm" and another said that it "hugs every curve."

Twirl, walk, dance, sit, prance — you can do it all in this flowy Mango knit midi dress. The versatile style can be worn with sneakers for a casual dinner or a pair of flats for a Broadway escapade like Duff. Plus, with the shorter length, you don't have to worry about a long hemline holding you back. The cream color is akin to Duff's, but there's also a dark gray color in stock. But get moving, sizes in both colors are going quickly.

Instead of white undertones, this ribbed midi dress from Amazon has both pink and brown undertones, so it looks more distinctive than the average beige. Originally $36, there's a coupon right now that will let you get a few extra dollars off full price.

It ranges in sizes XS to XL, but some of the sizes, like small-medium, are combined. It's a bit shorter than the one Duff wore, but a pair of rip-proof tights will compensate for the extra leg display.

Hilary Duff and Kate Middleton just confirmed that sweater weather is about more than just tops — you also need a sweater dress. Keep scrolling for more cozy styles from ASOS, Amazon, and Revolve.

