Hilary Duff Saw 'Funny Girl' on Broadway Wearing the Cozy, Chic Dress Trend That Kate Middleton Wears, Too

Shop turtleneck dresses for sweater weather starting at just $23

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hilary Duff Turtleneck Dress tout
Photo: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

Hey now, Hilary Duff's turtleneck dress is what dreams are made of.

The Disney Channel alum recently saw the Broadway revival of Funny Girl with friends, and shared her support for Lea Michele, who stars in the production as Fanny Brice. Sadly, Duff didn't step on stage to perform her iconic Lizzie McGuire bop, but her taupe turtleneck dress definitely stole the show — even from the audience.

The How I Met Your Father star shared photos of the theater excursion on Instagram, including a group shot where we get a good look at the actress' cozy yet polished winter outfit. While the low lighting in the theater and the bright NYC lights outside make it hard to tell the exact hue of the long sleeve maxi dress, it appears to be a warm, neutral, camel shade.

She styled the look with a chunky necklace and gold hoop earrings (a recurring accessory choice for the star). The ensemble was completed with white, pointed-toe booties and a warm shawl-collared coat in a coordinating brown color.

The winter-friendly dress silhouette seems to be a go-to in Kate Middleton's wardrobe, too. Last year, she wore turtleneck dresses twice — first, in a neutral color and then in olive green. She also wore the style back in January 2022, so it's clearly become something of a staple for the Princess.

So, "Why Not" give the turtleneck dress trend a shot with these six similar options? With these swanky dresses on, people might even start mistaking you for someone famous — they're that good.

Turtleneck Dresses Inspired by Hilary Duff

  • Prettyguide Ribbed Midi Turtleneck Sweater Dress in Beige, $39.99–$42.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
  • Mango Knit Midi Dress in Ecru, $22.99 (orig. $49.99); shop.mango.com
  • Glostory Ribbed Turtleneck Bodycon Sweater Dress in Camel, $34.02 with coupon (orig. $36.98); amazon.com
  • ASOS Design Knitted Midi Dress with Roll Neck in Taupe, $50; asos.com
  • Show Me Your Mumu Montreal Midi Dress, $174; revolve.com
  • Anrabess Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Turtleneck Dress in Apricot, $44.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Over 2,600 shoppers have given this Amazon midi turtleneck sweater dress a five-star rating. It comes in 36 colors and patterns, and the bodycon fit is great to layer under blazers, bombers, or button-ups. One shopper called it "flattering" and "warm" and another said that it "hugs every curve."

PrettyGuide Women's Turtleneck Sweater Dress Long Sleeve
Amazon

Buy It! Prettyguide Ribbed Midi Turtleneck Sweater Dress in Beige, $39.99–$42.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Twirl, walk, dance, sit, prance — you can do it all in this flowy Mango knit midi dress. The versatile style can be worn with sneakers for a casual dinner or a pair of flats for a Broadway escapade like Duff. Plus, with the shorter length, you don't have to worry about a long hemline holding you back. The cream color is akin to Duff's, but there's also a dark gray color in stock. But get moving, sizes in both colors are going quickly.

Knit midi dress
Mango

Buy It! Mango Knit Midi Dress in Ecru, $22.99 (orig. $49.99); shop.mango.com

Instead of white undertones, this ribbed midi dress from Amazon has both pink and brown undertones, so it looks more distinctive than the average beige. Originally $36, there's a coupon right now that will let you get a few extra dollars off full price.

It ranges in sizes XS to XL, but some of the sizes, like small-medium, are combined. It's a bit shorter than the one Duff wore, but a pair of rip-proof tights will compensate for the extra leg display.

GLOSTORY Womens Winter Turtleneck Bodycon Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Glostory Ribbed Turtleneck Bodycon Sweater Dress in Lt-Camel, $34.02 with coupon (orig. $36.98); amazon.com

Hilary Duff and Kate Middleton just confirmed that sweater weather is about more than just tops — you also need a sweater dress. Keep scrolling for more cozy styles from ASOS, Amazon, and Revolve.

ASOS DESIGN knitted midi dress with roll neck in taupe
Asos

Buy It! ASOS Design Knitted Midi Dress with Roll Neck in Taupe, $50; asos.com

show me your mumu Montreal Midi Dress
Revolve

Buy It! Show Me Your Mumu Montreal Midi Dress, $174; revolve.com

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Turtleneck Dress in 01-Apricot, $44.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

100 Best Amazon Deals This Month
The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in January
Vactidy Nimble Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $330 Robot Vacuum That 'Works Like a Pro' Is on Sale for Just $130 at Amazon
CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable & Cooling Sheets tout
Even Airbnb Hosts Say Their Guests Give 'Rave Reviews' for These Top-Rated Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale
Related Articles
M. Gemi sneakers
Psst! This Celebrity-Worn Brand's Most Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale for PEOPLE Readers Only
Orolay coat
There's a Rare Sale on the Viral Amazon Coat, Which Keeps You Warm in 'Freezing Weather'
Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Flare Leggings Can Double as Work Pants, According to Amazon Shoppers
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, gwyneth paltrow, BIRKENSTOCKS
The Classic Birkenstock Sandals Everyone in Hollywood Owns Are on Sale for as Little as $50 Right Now
Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt Tout
Shoppers Say This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Keeps Them Warm, Even in Negative Temperatures, and It's on Sale
*EXCLUSIVE* - Socialite Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild have their hands full of shopping bags as they leave Kitson in Beverly Hills; STAND STUDIO Mini Lizzie Teddy Faux Shearling Tote
Celebrities Are Accessorizing with Cozy Bags, and We Found Fuzzy Styles for Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Hailey Bieber Beige Flare Leggings tout
Hailey Bieber Did Pilates in the Flattering Leggings Style Hollywood Loves — but With a Twist
Longchamp Bag Gilt Sale tout
Kate Middleton and I Have Carried These Durable, Stylish Tote Bags for Years — and They're Secretly on Sale
Athletic Propulsion Labs APL Sneakers
Chrissy Teigen and I Both Wear These Insanely Comfortable Sneakers on Repeat
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Bodysuit
Thousands of Amazon Reviewers Have Raved About This 'Super Flattering' Bodysuit, and It's on Sale for $24
Prettygarden plaid shacket
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling New Shacket 'Impressively Soft' — and It's on Sale Right Now
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Jennifer Garner is seen on December 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cli-df7M6JQ/. Ariana Grande/Instagram
More Than 100 The North Face Coats, Vests, and Fleeces Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHsMP4uJU1/. Lea Michele/Instagram
Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard Rave After Seeing Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'It Was Made for You'
Amazon Joggers
Amazon's 'Incredibly Soft' Joggers Have Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings and Are on Sale Starting at Just $12
Kendall Jenner Alo Yoga Leggings tout
Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing These Black Leggings That Shoppers Think 'Feel Like Butter'
amazon activewear deals tout
Amazon Quietly Launched a Section That's Packed with Comfy Activewear — and Our Favorite Finds Are on Sale