Hilary Duff's Ribbed Dress Is the Winter-to-Spring Style We've Been Looking For

Ah, we're almost at that awkward fashion phase. You know, the one where it's too cold to not wear a jacket, but it's too warm to wear a jumbo puffer. But Hilary Duff just cracked the code for dressing in-between seasons.

The How I Met Your Father actress recently announced on Instagram that she would be joining the Planet Oat X Girl Scouts partnership, which would include "helping Girl Scouts as they learn, grow, find their voices, and take action to make the world a better place." The announcement is sweet, to say the least, but you know what else is pretty sweet? Her brown ribbed dress.

Since she was standing behind a counter and lounging under a blanket, we can't be sure what shoes (if any) the actress styled it with, but we do know that she added some chunky gold accessories, which popped against the dark hazel-colored dress.

In honor of the in-between season, we've rounded up five ribbed dresses that we'll be wearing now until further notice.

Shopped Ribbed Dresses Inspired by Hilary Duff

Ribbed dresses seem to be a common clothing choice for the star this year: During a trip to see Funny Girl on Broadway back in January, Duff wore a similar ribbed dress. However, the rib detailing was less pronounced, the brown color was a bit lighter in comparison, and it also had a turtleneck neckline. So when you subtract the high-neck and go for something a little less cozy (it's tough, we know), you have a spring-to-winter dress that can be layered up or peeled down, depending on the weather.

Amazon has a few similar options to Duff's pick right now, and they're all relatively affordable. There's this Prettygarden Ribbed Midi Dress which one shopper called "the most flattering dress in the world." It has a tie in the front for some extra fashion eye candy (er, cookies), and although said to have a square neckline, it looks more round, like the one seen on Duff. The pastel purple or pastel blue color would also be perfect once we do our yearly transition into a lighter color palette.

PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Slit Bodycon Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Long Sleeve Square Neck Slit Bodycon Sweater Dress Tie Waist Ribbed Slim Fit Knit Midi Dress, $38.99; amazon.com

Another solid option is the Anrabess Sweetheart Neck Ribbed Knit Midi Dress from Amazon. The neckline is slightly lower than Duff's, and it has a slit up the front, which will perfectly show off your lovely bronzed skin come May and June from days spent outside enjoying the warmer weather. Sizes S to XL are in stock, and the dress is available in 14 colors.

ANRABESS Women's Bell Long Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Slim Fit Ribbed Knit Slit Midi Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Long Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Ribbed Knit Midi Dress, $42.99; amazon.com

To really get your money's worth, you can also score this light brown dress from Abercrombie & Fitch that's $40 off. Other styles, too, like this V-neck version from Amazon, are also in stock now.

We might not get a sugar rush from these stylish dresses, but we sure do get a fabulous fashion rush.

Keep scrolling for more ribbed dresses inspired by Hilary Duff.

Zyyfly Women Fall Sexy V Neck Knit Long Sleeve Solid Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zyyfly V Neck Knit Long Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress, $27.99; amazon.com

ASOS DESIGN knit midi dress with tie waist in brown
ASOS

Buy It! ASOS Design Knit Midi Dress with Tie Waist in Brown, $50; asos.com

Long-Sleeve LuxeLoft Maxi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve LuxeLoft Maxi Sweater Dress, $69.99 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com

