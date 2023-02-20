Hilary Duff Wears Pleated Tennis Skirts On and Off the Court — and Now We Want the Versatile Wardrobe Staple

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on February 20, 2023 07:00 PM

Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt Tout
Photo: Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Hilary Duff has made it clear she's very into the pleated tennis skirt trend — both on and off the court.

The How I Met Your Father star recently wore a cinnamon brown Alo Yoga tennis skirt in an Instagram video posted by her tennis instructor Christoper Crabb. For the lesson, she styled hers with a simple white tank top, an oversized plaid shirt, a green baseball cap, and, of course, a pair of lace-up sneakers.

This isn't the first time Duff has been spotted rocking the sporty mini skirt either. Not long ago she wore a white tennis skirt with a black T-shirt and chunky white sneakers while grabbing lunch to go, ultimately demonstrating that it's a truly versatile closet staple.

When you're not practicing, a tennis skirt can easily be paired with a blazer and knee-high boots or heels for the office. Or if you want to lean into the preppy aesthetic, pair it with a crewneck sweater or polo shirt and sneakers. In addition to being made of stretchy, comfortable fabric (usually with spandex shorts underneath), they're often designed with hidden pockets where you can easily stash a phone or credit card.

While Duff opted for Alo's brown Grand Slam tennis skirt, it also comes in black and white, along with a few limited-edition colors, like a cherry red and chalk blue. It has dozens of five-star ratings from customers who say it "fits like a glove." One person even noted that it's "flattering" and "doesn't wrinkle."

Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt
Alo

Buy It! Alo Grand Slam Tennis Skirt in Cinnamon Brown, $78; aloyoga.com

If you're not a fan of full-on pleats, this similar fitted skort from Spanx may be worth the investment. It's not only designed with the brand's signature Booty Boost sculpting technology, but also has sweat-wicking properties and has UPF 50 protection, so it's great for running errands and swinging your racquet. It's available in sizes up to 3X, and many reviewers recommend sizing up.

Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14-Inch in Dark Fig, $88; spanx.com

For a budget-friendly find, this one on Amazon is under $30 right now and has glowing reviews for being "super comfy" and "not see through." Plus, there are eight colors to choose from.

Duff has proven just how easy it is to serve looks on and off the court with this one wardrobe staple. Keep scrolling to add a tennis skirt to yours now!

Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt, $27.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt
Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Levitate Skort, $69; athleta.gap.com

Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Asymmetrical Pleated Tennis Skirt, $98; lululemon.com

