Hilary Duff Went for a Coffee Run in the Silky Long-Sleeve Shirt That Brooke Shields and Lucy Hale Both Own

The machine-washable silk shirt might be her favorite piece for between-season dressing

Published on September 8, 2022 10:30 PM

Hilary Duff lucy hale viola davis lilysilk blouse
Photo: michael simon, getty, backgrid

When it comes to fall, flowy tops are a must — especially if you want to wear anything long-sleeved. That's why it's no surprise that Hilary Duff went on a coffee run in a breezy silk top from a brand celebrities like Brooke Shields, Lucy Hale, and Gywneth Paltrow can't get enough of.

The How I Met Your Father star wore Lilysilk's SOS Shirt with casual biker shorts and running shoes as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She also sported retro-style sunglasses, which are right in line with the Y2K trend Hollywood is loving.

Lilysilk
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk SOS Shirt in Brown Pinstripe, $185; lilysilk.com

This isn't the first time Duff has worn the Lilysilk blouse. In May, the actress posed in a selfie on Instagram wearing the brown pinstripe version, which she has worn on repeat this summer.

The SOS Shirt is Lilysilk's best-selling top for a reason: It's made of a high-quality silk that elevates any outfit. The sleek shirt is a button-down style with a relaxed fit, meaning you can dress it up with a skirt and heels or dress it down with biker shorts and sneakers, like Duff did.

Other celebrities have turned to this popular silk shirt in the past, including Viola Davis, who wore it at the Deadline Contenders Event in April. Earlier this summer, Brooke Shields ate a chocolate cake with her hands while wearing the SOS Shirt (thank goodness it's machine-washable!), and Lucy Hale paired an off-white version of it with a long black midi skirt, which is right on trend for fall.

Aside from Lilysilk's best-selling shirt, other cozy items from the brand that celebrities have worn include the cashmere hoodie, which Nina Dobrev lounged around in, and the silk pajama set, which Gwyneth Paltrow wore in an Instagram Story. Emily Ratajkowski also recently wore the silky poppy skirt with a white corset and cowboy boots in New York City.

If you're in need of a few staple long-sleeve blouses for work, happy hours, and wedding events this fall, Lilysilk has a few other chic options in stock, like this collared blouse, this classic button-down shirt, and this silk style with a neck bowtie.

Shop the celeb favorite styles and more best-sellers from Lilysilk below.

Lilysilk
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk SOS Shirt in Lily White, $155; lilysilk.com

Lilysilk
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk Ribbed Pure Cashmere Sweater, $175; lilysilk.com

Lilysilk
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk 22MM Gold Piping Pajama Set, $235; lilysilk.com

Lilysilk
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt in White, $145; lilysilk.com

Lilysilk
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk Long-Sleeve Collared Silk Blouse, $119; lilysilk.com

Lilysilk
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk Classic Pearl Button Silk Shirt, $119; lilysilk.com

Lilysilk
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk x MIM 2-in-1 Silk Shirt, $135; lilysilk.com

