Lifestyle Fashion Hilary Duff Went for a Coffee Run in the Silky Long-Sleeve Shirt That Brooke Shields and Lucy Hale Both Own The machine-washable silk shirt might be her favorite piece for between-season dressing By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 10:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: michael simon, getty, backgrid When it comes to fall, flowy tops are a must — especially if you want to wear anything long-sleeved. That's why it's no surprise that Hilary Duff went on a coffee run in a breezy silk top from a brand celebrities like Brooke Shields, Lucy Hale, and Gywneth Paltrow can't get enough of. The How I Met Your Father star wore Lilysilk's SOS Shirt with casual biker shorts and running shoes as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She also sported retro-style sunglasses, which are right in line with the Y2K trend Hollywood is loving. Lilysilk Buy It! Lilysilk SOS Shirt in Brown Pinstripe, $185; lilysilk.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This isn't the first time Duff has worn the Lilysilk blouse. In May, the actress posed in a selfie on Instagram wearing the brown pinstripe version, which she has worn on repeat this summer. The SOS Shirt is Lilysilk's best-selling top for a reason: It's made of a high-quality silk that elevates any outfit. The sleek shirt is a button-down style with a relaxed fit, meaning you can dress it up with a skirt and heels or dress it down with biker shorts and sneakers, like Duff did. Other celebrities have turned to this popular silk shirt in the past, including Viola Davis, who wore it at the Deadline Contenders Event in April. Earlier this summer, Brooke Shields ate a chocolate cake with her hands while wearing the SOS Shirt (thank goodness it's machine-washable!), and Lucy Hale paired an off-white version of it with a long black midi skirt, which is right on trend for fall. Aside from Lilysilk's best-selling shirt, other cozy items from the brand that celebrities have worn include the cashmere hoodie, which Nina Dobrev lounged around in, and the silk pajama set, which Gwyneth Paltrow wore in an Instagram Story. Emily Ratajkowski also recently wore the silky poppy skirt with a white corset and cowboy boots in New York City. If you're in need of a few staple long-sleeve blouses for work, happy hours, and wedding events this fall, Lilysilk has a few other chic options in stock, like this collared blouse, this classic button-down shirt, and this silk style with a neck bowtie. Shop the celeb favorite styles and more best-sellers from Lilysilk below. Lilysilk Buy It! Lilysilk SOS Shirt in Lily White, $155; lilysilk.com Lilysilk Buy It! Lilysilk Ribbed Pure Cashmere Sweater, $175; lilysilk.com Lilysilk Buy It! Lilysilk 22MM Gold Piping Pajama Set, $235; lilysilk.com Lilysilk Buy It! Lilysilk Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt in White, $145; lilysilk.com Lilysilk Buy It! Lilysilk Long-Sleeve Collared Silk Blouse, $119; lilysilk.com Lilysilk Buy It! Lilysilk Classic Pearl Button Silk Shirt, $119; lilysilk.com Lilysilk Buy It! Lilysilk x MIM 2-in-1 Silk Shirt, $135; lilysilk.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.