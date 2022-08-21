​​Hilary Duff Just Wore This Fall Wardrobe Staple in an Unexpected Color — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $40

Look like a total boss, but for less

Published on August 21, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hilary Duff; The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Photo: Hilary Duff/instagram

Hilary Duff is ready to make "big decisions." In her latest Instagram post, the actress wore a business casual outfit, featuring light wash jeans, strappy metallic heels, and an $800 Camilla and Marc blazer in a color you don't see every day.

With a chest welt pocket and opaque marble buttons, the chic sage green blazer gives major boss energy vibes. But you don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to copy her look and feel like one, too.

Amazon has a ton of blazers that look really expensive but actually cost way less. If you're bored of your basic white, gray, and black blazers, then you may want to switch up your usual fall wardrobe staple for one in this unexpected color — prices start at just $40.

Shop Green Blazers at Amazon

Though they were once considered a menswear staple, blazers have become a closet must-have for all. Whether you're layering them over a dress or wearing them with jeans and a T-shirt, blazers instantly polish up any outfit — which is why celebrities like Duff love to rock them.

Her blazer has an oversized fit that gives it a more casual appearance, and this relaxed pocketed blazer is the most similar we could find. It's also the most affordable on this list at $40. It features similar bronze buttons on the torso and sleeves that fall just below the elbows. The sage green color is toned down, although it comes in 25 others as well, like yellow, khaki, and red.

Another option that looks nearly identical is The Drop's Blake Blazer in a gorgeous desert green. It has a single button in the front along with a notched collar and long silhouette. One shopper said the quality of this "stunning" blazer "is unbelievable."

If you're looking for an oversized option to pair with an athleisure set and white sneakers, this long-sleeve $55 blazer is a great choice. It has large shoulder pads, an open front with buttons, and an oversized silhouette that offers a relaxed look. Bonus: It even has functional pockets!

Looking to channel boss babe energy this fall? Shop green blazers from Amazon inspired by Duff's latest Instagram below.

Hilary Duff Green Blazer Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Asvivid Casual Pocketed Blazer in Green, $39.34 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com

Hilary Duff Green Blazer Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Blake Blazer in Desert Sage, $69.90; amazon.com

Hilary Duff Green Blazer Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Grlasen Casual Long-Sleeve Blazer in Light Green, $56.99; amazon.com

Hilary Duff Green Blazer Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Tymidy Casual Oversized Blazer in Green, $49.99; amazon.com

Hilary Duff Green Blazer Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Ivay Lightweight Blazer in Green, $46.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

