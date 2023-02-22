Hilary Duff's Stylish Onesie Makes Dressing for Workouts as Easy as Can Be — and It's Under $100

Hilary Duff's latest athleisure outfit? It's, well, a game-changer.

Over the weekend, the How I Met Your Father actress wore a pink windbreaker with what appeared to be a pair of green leggings. But the curveball? They're not actually leggings. Duff was wearing the Free People Movement Good Karma onesie — and it's under $100.

As for other sporty touches, she added a matching baseball hat and some black sneakers. And, of course, she also had her tennis racket and water bottle in tow, leading us to believe she just spent some time practicing her game (her fashion game needs no pointers).

GP/MEGA

Instead of wasting precious minutes figuring out what to wear when you could be sweating it out at the gym, just throw on this one-and-done outfit, which requires zero planning. And because it's a single piece, you won't have to worry about spending time constantly pulling up your leggings or pulling down your rising sports bra — instead, you can focus on you.

It essentially looks like a tank top and pair of leggings have been glued together. But it's the smaller details that make it a great choice for not just workouts, but date nights, errands, and lounging, too.

Free People

Buy It! FP Movement Good Karma Onesie in Shark, $98; freepeople.com

The unitard has an open criss-cross back that lets you show off your muscles, whether you're doing a downward dog, lifting dumbbells, or swinging a racket. In the front, the round neckline dresses it up a bit — just add some layered necklaces to take it from the gym to a restaurant.

It also has pinhole details along the sides for breathability and SPF 30 UV protection. Along with the deep green color Duff wore, the onesie also comes in a variety of others, like bright blue, peach, and gray.

Dozens of shoppers have left it positive reviews, with one describing it as the "best workout onesie." They added that "the material is soft, and it hugs your body. It stays in place and [makes] you look all snatched." Another customer said, "This is probably one of my favorite purchases ever! I'm adding the other colors now [to] my cart!"

A good pair of leggings — no top included — can cost in the triple digits. But for just $98, you can get Duff's exact full-body onesie and never have to coordinate your workout clothes again. If you tend to run hot, there's also a FP Movement onesie with shorts, along with a few other styles that aren't so tight fitting.

Duff has shown us just how easy athleisure can be, so keep scrolling to shop for more onesies from the brand.

Free People

Buy It! FP Movement Good Karma High Neck Runsie in Black, $88; freepeople.com

Free People

Buy It! FP Movement Zen Again Onesie in Heather Black, $98; freepeople.com

Free People

Buy It! FP Movement Hot Shot Onesie in Kelp, $70; freepeople.com

