Hilary Duff's Cozy 'HIMYF' Trailer Selfie Is Inspiring Us to Live in Lounge Sets This Winter

 Shop a similar set to Duff’s that comes in four colors

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hilary Duff
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

'Tis the season… for cozy lounge sets! And Hilary Duff certainly got the memo.

The actress recently snapped a selfie in her How I Met Your Father trailer wearing the cutest, softest-looking three-piece set — a cropped cardigan, tank top, and drawstring pants. Duff posted the photo to her Instagram Story, writing, "I live here now." And if we were her, we would be living in that lounge set, too.

Hilary Duff Instagram story
Hilary Duff/Instagram

As evidenced by Duff's selfie, a three-piece lounger is top-tier because it's easily customizable. The top layer can be removed, making it ideal for those who are quick to overheat, and the cardigan and tank top can be repurposed for other outfits. And the fact that she wore it to work showcases just how versatile (and comfy) a matching set can be.

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly where Duff got hers, but we did find one from Free People that's strikingly similar. It comes in four colors, and ironically enough, it's called the Living In This sweater set.

Hilary Duff Lounge Set
Free People

Buy It! Living In This Sweater Set in Chocolate Brown, $128; freepeople.com

The outfit is slightly different from Duff's in that the pants are a jogger style and the cardigan hits below the knee. The tank top is also a thick-strapped, cropped style that mimics a sweater vest. Even with these slight differences, the trio is a versatile, comfortable fashion staple in its own right.

We love how the high-rise pants add a tailored element of sophistication, and the long-line cardigan looks and feels extra luxe. Neutral lovers will adore the chocolate brown and cream options, whereas color aficionados will fiend for the lavender.

For many reviewers, the set is a welcome seasonal uniform. "The thicker knit makes this set actually appropriate to wear out and about, but manages to still be cool and airy," one person wrote. Another reviewer added: "It's like three outfits in one — you can wear all of these pieces separately!" Someone else called it the perfect airport outfit.

If you still need more reason to expand your cozy collection, know that Duff isn't alone in her trend setting. Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have also broken out matching loungewear amidst colder temperatures, which makes buying one a no brainer.

Snuggle up this winter just like celebrities with one of these Free People lounge sets.

Hilary Duff Lounge Set
Free People

Buy It! Living In This Sweater Set in Iris, $128; freepeople.com

Hilary Duff Lounge Set
Free People

Buy It! Living In This Sweater Set in Varsity Navy, $128; freepeople.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Arrive Before the Holiday, All for Less Than $50 
Our Place Always Pan Tout
Our Place Brought Back Black Friday Pricing on the Always Pan Just Before Its Holiday Shipping Deadline
Rockettes Sneakers Interview
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping
emily in paris sweater tout
Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less
Mindy Kaling Pink Outfit - shop the look (ASANA/celeb tout)
'Pink Isn't a Color, It's a Lifestyle': Mindy Kaling Can't Get Enough of Barbiecore — and Neither Can We
Amazon Customer-Loved Cozy Finds
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Winter? These 13 Must-Have Cozy Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $25
Kendall Jenner is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner Wore a $38 Sweater from the Internet-Favorite Brand Hilary Duff Has Been Spotted in, Too
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years
Nordstrom Skirts
9 Comfortable and Cozy Winter Skirts on Sale for Under $50 You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now
Best Sweater Vests
Sweater Vests Are Back — and These 15 Styles Give the Ultimate Cozy-Chic Look
jennifer lopez amazon coat
Jennifer Lopez Proves White Is Indeed a Winter Staple — Here's How to Try It for Yourself
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon's Latest Cozy Sweater Is a Sweet, Flirty Twist on a Basic Turtleneck
amazon fashion deals under 50 dollars cyber monday tout
Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Madewell Black Friday Deals Tout
Flattering Jeans, Cozy Outerwear, and a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket Are All on Sale at Madewell Today
Spanx Black Friday Deals
Spanx's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here, and It Includes Markdowns on So Many of Oprah's Favorite Things
selena gomez
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Comfiest Matching Set — Here's Where to Snag Her Exact Look
amazon sweaters for women cable stitch
Amazon's Sweater Line Is Back with Irresistibly Cozy Knits That Start at $13