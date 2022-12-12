Hilary Duff's Cozy 'HIMYF' Trailer Selfie Is Inspiring Us to Live in Lounge Sets This Winter

'Tis the season… for cozy lounge sets! And Hilary Duff certainly got the memo.

The actress recently snapped a selfie in her How I Met Your Father trailer wearing the cutest, softest-looking three-piece set — a cropped cardigan, tank top, and drawstring pants. Duff posted the photo to her Instagram Story, writing, "I live here now." And if we were her, we would be living in that lounge set, too.

As evidenced by Duff's selfie, a three-piece lounger is top-tier because it's easily customizable. The top layer can be removed, making it ideal for those who are quick to overheat, and the cardigan and tank top can be repurposed for other outfits. And the fact that she wore it to work showcases just how versatile (and comfy) a matching set can be.

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly where Duff got hers, but we did find one from Free People that's strikingly similar. It comes in four colors, and ironically enough, it's called the Living In This sweater set.

The outfit is slightly different from Duff's in that the pants are a jogger style and the cardigan hits below the knee. The tank top is also a thick-strapped, cropped style that mimics a sweater vest. Even with these slight differences, the trio is a versatile, comfortable fashion staple in its own right.

We love how the high-rise pants add a tailored element of sophistication, and the long-line cardigan looks and feels extra luxe. Neutral lovers will adore the chocolate brown and cream options, whereas color aficionados will fiend for the lavender.

For many reviewers, the set is a welcome seasonal uniform. "The thicker knit makes this set actually appropriate to wear out and about, but manages to still be cool and airy," one person wrote. Another reviewer added: "It's like three outfits in one — you can wear all of these pieces separately!" Someone else called it the perfect airport outfit.

If you still need more reason to expand your cozy collection, know that Duff isn't alone in her trend setting. Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have also broken out matching loungewear amidst colder temperatures, which makes buying one a no brainer.

Snuggle up this winter just like celebrities with one of these Free People lounge sets.

