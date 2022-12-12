Lifestyle Fashion Hilary Duff's Cozy 'HIMYF' Trailer Selfie Is Inspiring Us to Live in Lounge Sets This Winter Shop a similar set to Duff’s that comes in four colors By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty 'Tis the season… for cozy lounge sets! And Hilary Duff certainly got the memo. The actress recently snapped a selfie in her How I Met Your Father trailer wearing the cutest, softest-looking three-piece set — a cropped cardigan, tank top, and drawstring pants. Duff posted the photo to her Instagram Story, writing, "I live here now." And if we were her, we would be living in that lounge set, too. Hilary Duff/Instagram Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. As evidenced by Duff's selfie, a three-piece lounger is top-tier because it's easily customizable. The top layer can be removed, making it ideal for those who are quick to overheat, and the cardigan and tank top can be repurposed for other outfits. And the fact that she wore it to work showcases just how versatile (and comfy) a matching set can be. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly where Duff got hers, but we did find one from Free People that's strikingly similar. It comes in four colors, and ironically enough, it's called the Living In This sweater set. Free People Buy It! Living In This Sweater Set in Chocolate Brown, $128; freepeople.com The outfit is slightly different from Duff's in that the pants are a jogger style and the cardigan hits below the knee. The tank top is also a thick-strapped, cropped style that mimics a sweater vest. Even with these slight differences, the trio is a versatile, comfortable fashion staple in its own right. We love how the high-rise pants add a tailored element of sophistication, and the long-line cardigan looks and feels extra luxe. Neutral lovers will adore the chocolate brown and cream options, whereas color aficionados will fiend for the lavender. For many reviewers, the set is a welcome seasonal uniform. "The thicker knit makes this set actually appropriate to wear out and about, but manages to still be cool and airy," one person wrote. Another reviewer added: "It's like three outfits in one — you can wear all of these pieces separately!" Someone else called it the perfect airport outfit. If you still need more reason to expand your cozy collection, know that Duff isn't alone in her trend setting. Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have also broken out matching loungewear amidst colder temperatures, which makes buying one a no brainer. Snuggle up this winter just like celebrities with one of these Free People lounge sets. Free People Buy It! Living In This Sweater Set in Iris, $128; freepeople.com Free People Buy It! Living In This Sweater Set in Varsity Navy, $128; freepeople.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Arrive Before the Holiday, All for Less Than $50 Our Place Brought Back Black Friday Pricing on the Always Pan Just Before Its Holiday Shipping Deadline Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show