Hilary Duff Hosted a Flower-Arranging Party in a $695 Floral Dress That's Pure Summer Wedding Guest Inspiration

Shop similar options starting at $30

By
Kayla Blanton



Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Published on May 4, 2023 07:00 PM

Hilary Duff attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation
Photo: Getty Images

What better way to welcome spring than with a flower arranging party?

Over the weekend, Hilary Duff hosted one with her friends, and the occasion presented the perfect opportunity to wear a seasonal staple: a floral maxi dress. In fact, a few of Duff's guests also wore flowy botanical numbers, but the How I Met Your Father star's dress was particularly ethereal thanks to its white silk material and dainty pink petaled pattern.

Hilary Duff Instagram Story
Instagram / Hilary Duff

Floral dresses always return as a trend this time of year (see: Blake Lively stepping out in a flowery midi last month), and for good reason. As we all know, wedding season is near, and a silk or satin maxi like Duff's is an ideal wedding guest uniform. They're lightweight and breezy, and the slick fabric minimizes sweat on the dance floor. They're also easy and space-saving to pack for destination ceremonies. Best of all, they require minimal effort but deliver maximal style.

The catch is, Duff's particular dress is $695 from Love Shack Fancy, but thankfully, we found a few other options that are more affordable and just as fashionable.

Floral Maxi Dresses Inspired by Hilary Duff

For $45, this neutral-pink floral satin midi from Amazon deserves a spot in any summer dress rotation — it has an elegant cowl neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a pattern that's bold, yet would still go with any accessories you pair with it. It also features a lined bust, making a bra optional, and a zipper closure. The midi-length is perfectly complemented by a pair of heels, and it comes in 30 total colors and patterns.

Hilary Duff Floral Satin Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Tsher Cowl Neck Midi Floral Cocktail Dress, $44.99; amazon.com

Then there's this Lulus white floral full-length maxi, which one reviewer said is "so beautiful for a beach wedding." It's under $100 and features a high slit with a full skirt for a balance of sultriness and sophistication.

The satin material comes together in a comfortable V-shaped neckline, and the spaghetti straps cross in the back and attach at a fitted waist. Of all its features, though, the gown's bold, large floral print is what really sets it apart.

Hilary Duff Floral Satin Dress
Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Still the One White Floral Print Satin Maxi Dress, $89; lulus.com

Whether you have one or 10 save-the-dates on your fridge right now, it's worth browsing some floral dresses to have at-the-ready for summer. Shop the rest of our Duff-inspired picks below!

Hilary Duff Floral Satin Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Jlcncue Cowl Neck Satin Maxi Dress with Side Slit, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Hilary Duff Floral Satin Dress
Cider

Buy It! Cider Satin Floral V-Neck Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress, $30; shopcider.com

Hilary Duff Floral Satin Dress
Revolve

Buy It! ASTR the Label Gaia Dress, $98; revolve.com

Hilary Duff Floral Satin Dress
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Rails Mina Floral Satin Midi Dress, $99.97; nordstromrack.com

Hilary Duff Floral Satin Dress
Lulus

Buy It! Lulus All About the Drama Blush Pink Floral Satin Cowl Neck Maxi Dress, $79; lulus.com

