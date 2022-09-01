Hilary Duff Layered a Matching Workout Set with a '90s Grunge Staple That Makes a Return Every Fall

Fall is all about layering, and Hilary Duff has already whipped out one of the season's best layering pieces, reminding us exactly why it's such a staple. While out walking in Los Angeles, the actress wore a navy blue athleisure set along with white sneakers and a plaid long-sleeve flannel.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Long-sleeve flannels are ideal for autumn because they offer amazing coverage for those cooler evenings while still being lightweight and thin enough to tie around your waist like Duff did in the case that things get too warm.

Not to mention that in various shades of plaid, these shirts easily pair with classic blue jeans and sneakers. And then there's the shacket, fall's other go-to top that is ideal for layering. Check out these plaid flannels that are lookalikes to the one Duff wore, starting at just $23.

Shop Flannels for Fall Inspired by Hilary Duff

With its thin white stripes and button-down style, this plaid shacket by Automet looks so similar to the How I Met Your Father star's recent look. It's made of a breezy polyester that one reviewer said feels "so comfy and lightweight."

A similar extremely lightweight flannel is this popular option by Sweatyrocks, which has more than 3,700 five-star ratings at Amazon. It's made of a breathable polyester fabric and has a curved hem at the base. It's available in 41 colors too, including pink and coffee brown, and for just $33, you can order a few.

If you're looking for a little more warmth, Automet's best-selling flannel made of polyester and nylon will provide just that. The material is slightly thicker and it buttons all the way up to keep the neck covered, too. Plus, it has pockets, which are always a bonus for cool morning strolls.

Another best-selling flannel Amazon shoppers are loving is Shewin's Long Sleeve Button Down. Not only is the boyfriend-style plaid shirt right on trend with Duff's look, but the thick buttons and deep chest pocket add a touch of flair, making this an easy choice to dress up or down.

With fall around the corner, it's a good idea to stock up now on lightweight flannels. Shop our favorite plaid flannels for layering below.

Amazon

Buy It! HangNiFang Women's Plaid Flannel in Gray, $22.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Button Down in Printed Black White, $32.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Automet Plaid Shacket in Blue, $35.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shewin Long Sleeve Plain Shirt in Blue, $31 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Beaully Women's Plaid Flannel, $38.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Blooming Jelly Women's Flannel Shirt, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

