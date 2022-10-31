There's something about leather pants that makes an outfit look cool, and although they're generally reserved for after dark, Hilary Duff just proved you can wear them any time of day (and they don't have to be skintight, either).

While strolling through Los Angeles, the Haunting of Sharon Tate actress wore lug-sole combat boots and a fuzzy fleece vest with shiny black pants that look to be leather. The pants were a looser, wide-leg style — which we've noticed celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lawrence wearing, too.

Other stars have also tapped into leather pants recently: Lucy Hale wore an all-green version of the trend to an HBO screening of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, while Dua Lipa chose a baggy pair to wear with bright orange pumps and a ruffled shirt in September. But Duff's version in particular, with their wider leg opening and cropped hem, make the case that leather pants could actually be a practical and (gasp) comfy choice for everyday wear.

And you don't have to be a celebrity — or spend hundreds on real leather — to get in on the trend. Not only are faux leather pants warm and fashionably versatile, but they're also budget-friendly, and you can get a pair for as little as $21. Whether you wear them with a sweater and sneakers or a chic blazer and combat boots, shiny leather pants, real or fake, are a staple your winter closet needs.

Shop Leather-Like Pants Inspired by Hilary Duff

Free People The It Factor Vegan Pants, $98; freepeople.com

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Faux Leather Edition, $138; madewell.com

Spanx Leather-Like Flare Pant, $168; spanx.com

MakeMeChic Faux Leather Pants, $43.99; amazon.com

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean: Faux Leather Edition, $109.50 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Everbellus Faux Leather Leggings, $20.99 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Spanx Leather-Like Ankle Skinny, $148; spanx.com

Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings, $39.94 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Juicy Couture Venice Faux Leather Straight Leg Jeans, $98; nordstrom.com

Wide-leg pants are all the rage in Hollywood recently, and when they're faux leather, they dress up practically any outfit. Madewell's The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pants look so similar to the pair Hilary Duff recently wore, and they're one of the brand's best-selling pants.

The Madewell pants have a high waist at the top and a trendy wide-leg flare at the bottom. The sleek and shiny pants are made of a soft polyester, and the slouchy style gives you plenty of breathing room. You can even throw them in the washing machine for an easy clean, which is a bonus.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Faux Leather Edition, $138; madewell.com

Spanx makes flare faux leather pants that shoppers say are so comfortable. The flare pants feature hidden, core-shaping technology and flexible fabric you can easily move in. Without a button or zipper, the comfy pants pull right on, which makes getting ready so easy. And although the pants are black, they have a shiny finish that makes them the star of your outfit.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Flare Pant, $168; spanx.com

For just $44, you can get fake leather pants on Amazon that look just like the real thing. The budget-friendly faux leather pants by MakeMeChic come in a relaxed, baggy style that's right on trend. They have a high waist and a straight leg for a flattering fit, and they even have four pockets. If you already have a pair of shiny black pants, you can get this popular pair in 27 classic and fun colors for fall, including brown, burgundy, green, and violet.

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Faux Leather Pants, $43.99; amazon.com

The faux leather trend can be made even comfier with the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, which I personally live in come winter. The popular leggings are made of a buttery-soft faux leather fabric that is truly so easy to wear all day and looks just as good with a sweater and boots as with a blouse and heels. The high-waisted leggings have a contoured waistband for core compression, as well as a seam-free center to avoid uncomfortable bunching.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Shop more of our favorite leather-like pants and leggings to emulate Hilary Duff's look below — they start at just $21.

